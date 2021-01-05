Democratic Congressmen Ted Liu and Kathleen Rice have asked the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Christopher Ray to open a criminal investigation against the current US President Donald Trump

Ted Liu announced this on his official Twitter page.

We will remind that earlier the correspondents of The Washington Post distributed the audio recording of the conversation of the head of the White House with the Secretary of State of Georgia Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump demanded that the politician “find” enough votes to confirm his victory in the specified state.

At the same time, the American leader actually intimidated Raffensperger and his legal adviser, hinting at possible criminal prosecution.

In a letter sent to the head of the FBI, members of Congress expressed the view that Trump “was involved in incitement to commit a number of election crimes or conspiracy to commit them.”

Liu and Rice also cited specific provisions from US law, accompanied by excerpts from a telephone conversation that indicated violations.

“We ask you to immediately start a criminal investigation against the president,” the message says.

The day before, the Secretary of Georgia called Donald Trump’s statements about violations committed in the state during the election of the head of state a lie.

Vice-President-elect of the United States Kamala Harris, in turn, accused the American leader of abuse of power.