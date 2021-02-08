The second impeachment trial against Donald Trump is scheduled to begin this Tuesday, February 9, in the United States Senate. Facing this new instance, the Democrats have already given indications that take a different approach to the first process of impeachment against the former president of the United States.

While the measure is unlikely to be successful because most Republicans oppose impeachment, Democratic senators have indicated they will not spend as much effort on impeachment. witness presentation, as they did during the first process.

“This is based on a public crime. His attempt (by Trump) was not hidden, so I think there is a danger, as there always is for the trial lawyer and the prosecutor to present excess evidence, to add more witnesses. to prove the obvious, “said Democrat Richard Blumenthal.

Former US President Donald Trump, who has already anticipated that he does not intend to testify in the impeachment that will be held against him. Photo: AFP.

In the process that begins Tuesday, the former president, who has already said that he does not intend to testify, is accused of “inciting insurrection” for the assault on the Capitol by a mob of his followers on January 6.

Doubts about witnesses

That day, the then president delivered a speech inciting his supporters to march towards the headquarters of Congress, before his unsubstantiated allegations of fraud in the November presidential election, which Biden won.

During that day, both houses of the Legislature were meeting to endorse Biden’s victory, which were forced to suspend the session for several hours, until Trump’s supporters were evicted by security forces, and legislators were able to ratify the victory of the democrat in the elections.

For the Democratic senator from Hawaii, Brian Schatz, it is not very clear the witness effectiveness in impeachment.

An image of the United States Senate, the place where the impeachment trial against former President Trump will take place. Photo: EFE

Imagine if the call from Ukraine had been transmitted over the Internet – he reflected in statements to the Politico site – It is not clear to me that there is any evidence that changes anyone’s mind.

Schatz was referring to the July 2019 call between Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenski, in which the American asked the Ukrainian to investigate hunter biden, son of Joe Biden, for alleged corruption in that country.

It was that call and a complaint from an informant that triggered the first “impeachment”, as they say in English, political trial, of Trump, of which he was acquitted a year ago in the Senate, at that time under Republican control.

At the moment, and despite the fact that the beginning of the second process is approaching, few details are known about how it will take place, so it is not known whether the Senate will vote on whether there should be witnesses or not.

For Republicans, it’s unconstitutional

On the opposite sidewalk, meanwhile, Republicans insisted this Sunday that impeachment is unconstitutional.

The former one of Trump’s main allies in the Senate, legislator Lindsey Graham, said it will be history the one that judges the ex-president for the assault on the Capitol, but at the same time opined that this is not the job of Congress.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, seen here with Donald Trump, said that it will be history that should judge the former president. Photo: AP

Trump “is going to have a place in history for all this, but the point is that we are in Congress, we are not prosecutors, impeachment should never be a prosecution,” Graham said in an interview with CBS News.

“I think I am ready to move forward,” the senator added. “I am ready to end the impeachment trial because I believe it is blatantly unconstitutional.”

Graham recalled that Trump is the “most popular figure” in the Republican Party and that “January 6 was a bad day for the US.”

“It will have its part of fault in history”, completed.

In the same chain, another Republican senator, Roger Wicker, described the process as “meaningless and with a partisan message”, since, in his opinion, the impeachment it should not be used to hold someone accountable while out of office.

“Now, if there are other ways in the court of public opinion or if there is a criminal charge that comes to the head of a prosecutor, maybe there is another way out there,” he stressed.

Wicker argued that the Constitution does not specify whether a former president can be subjected to impeachment and that the current president, Joe Biden, should have intervened to ask that it not be carried out.

The low probability of a conviction

Since Trump left the White House on January 20, he cannot be removed from office as president. Faces a disqualification from holding public office in the future.

However, for this to happen, Democrats need the support of 17 of the fifty Republican senators in the Senate, which is unlikely to happen.

One of the ten conservative lower house legislators who voted to impeach Trump, Liz Cheney, was censored yesterday by the Republican Party in Wyoming, who asked her to resign, although she He declared this Sunday that he is not going to do it.

“The oath I took to the Constitution forced me to vote for the impeachment and he is not leaning towards partisanship, he is not leaning towards political pressure, “Cheney, one of the highest-ranking Republicans in the House of Representatives, told Fox News.

The impeachment will be held in the Senate, but before the The lower house approved the impeachment against Trump, to incite the insurrection, which gave the green light to the opening of the process in the Upper House.

Source: EFE