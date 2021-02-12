Twelve years ago, just before Barack Obama was inaugurated as president amid the “Great Recession”, I wrote an article entitled “Obama’s chasm.” At a time when many viewed the elected president as a figure who would bring about a radical change, I regretted the caution that characterizes his economic policy, and argued that the economic stimulus scheme that he proposes would be below the real needs.

Unfortunately, it turned out later that I was right. And, as I also warned at the time, Obama did not get a second chance, because the perceived failure of his economic policy, which eased the economic crisis but did not end it decisively, eliminated the possibility of significant additional work.

The good news, and really good news, is that the “Democrats” seem to have learned their lesson well. Joe Biden may not be a second version of President Franklin Dwight Roosevelt. Chuck Schumer, who leads a very simple majority in the Senate, looks less like a figure who can make a parade. However, all indications indicate that they are together on the verge of passing an economic rescue plan that truly lives up to the challenges of the stage, in contrast to Obama’s plan to stimulate the economy. In fact, the plan is strong enough that some economists with “democratic” leanings fear that it is too big, with the risk of inflation involved, but I have argued extensively that they are wrong, or more precisely, that the risks of doing too little are outweighed. The risks of causing an inflationary economy, as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen put it.

But how did the “Democrats” become so bold? The answer is that they have learned some important things about economics and politics since 2009. On the economic side, Democrats have finally stopped believing in the debt bugaboo and the myth of confidence (that cutting government spending leads to renewed confidence and economic recovery) that would make everything better if you cut spending.

There was a time when many Democrats – including Obama – believed in the idea that public debt was a very big problem. Rather, they were taking seriously the warnings of people like Representative Paul Ryan that debt represented an “existential threat.” But time has shown that predictions of an impending financial disaster are wrong. Today, mainstream economists are much more relaxed about debt than they were in the past.

Some Democrats also feared that large spending programs would hurt the economy by weakening trade and investor confidence, and believed that caution would be rewarded with higher private investment. However, this belief was also denied by experience, as austerity does not establish trust, but rather causes suffering.

However, if the Democrats have learned a lot about economic reality since 2009, they have learned more about political reality. Obama came to the presidency and believed he could work and cooperate with the Republican Party. Despite the scorched-earth policy adopted by the opposition party at the time, it continued to seek a “grand bargain” regarding debt, and considered the emergence of the tea movement as a “fever” that would break in its second term. In short, it was in this very naive.

Many progressives feared that President Biden, who served in the Senate at a less polarizing time than today and who talks about unity a lot, would repeat Obama’s mistakes, but so far it appears and his allies in Congress are ready to adopt a big package, even if that means Dispensing with republican votes.

Among the things that might encourage Democrats, by the way, is the fact that Biden’s politics are actually uniform if you look at public opinion rather than the actions of politicians. This is because Biden’s plan to bail out the effects of “Covid-19” has very large public support, higher than the support for Obama’s plan to stimulate the economy in 2009. And if a single “Republican” in Congress does not vote in favor of the plan, as it seems likely, then there is no doubt that that is. Evidence of the Republican Party’s intransigence, not of Biden’s failure to work with the other side.

I think Democrats realize that the economic policy correction is more important in 2021 than in 2009, and not just for economic reasons. When a large part of the opposition party refuses to acknowledge the results of the elections, justifies the rebellion, and welcomes those who say conspiracy theories within its ranks, then there is no doubt that one does not wish to adopt policies that may be below the requirements, and thus strengthen that party in the coming years.

In other words, debt is not an existential threat to the future of our country, and it never has been. Rather, the real existential threat is an illiberal right-wing party that looks more like a right-wing extremist in Europe than a normal political party. Undoubtedly, weakening policies in ways that might help that party’s prospects is a really terrible idea … and I think the Democrats know that.

Therefore, this time the Democrats are ready to seize the moment. Hopefully, it’s enough!

The writer and academic is an American Nobel Prize winner in economics

To be published in a private arrangement with the “New York Times” service.

Canonical URL: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/08/opinion/democrats-covid-stimulus.html