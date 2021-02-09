Democratic and Republican leaders in the US Senate Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell agreed on the rules for impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump. On Monday, February 8, Sumer said this during a speech in the legislature, reports CNN…
According to the agreements, the process will open on Tuesday, February 9, with a four-hour debate on the constitutionality of the impeachment process against the ex-president.
“The format we have agreed on is extremely fair,” said Schumer.
In turn, McConnell added that the agreed regulations will give an opportunity to speak out for both the prosecution and the defense. According to him, both sides will be given an equal amount of time during the trial.
Earlier, Trump’s lawyers called the impeachment against him an unconstitutional political theater of Democrats and called on the Senate to acquit the ex-president.
The US House of Representatives voted on January 13 to pass a resolution to impeach Trump for “inciting insurgency.”
Trump is the first president to be impeached twice and the only one to stand trial since leaving the White House.
Trump supporters rioted Washington on January 6, breaking into the Capitol to thwart the approval of the presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden. During the clashes with the police, dozens of people were injured on both sides, five people were killed, including one of the law enforcement officers.
Donald Trump, who lost the election to Biden and ran into a second impeachment at the end of the day, intends to leave Washington a few hours before the inauguration of the new head of state. The inauguration ceremony will take place on January 20 at noon. Izvestia recalls what happened in the country and abroad during the presidency of the 45th president, one of whose main election promises was a toughening of immigration policy.
Photo: REUTERS / Lucas Jackson
March of the United Right in Charlottesville in August 2017, prompted by the authorities’ intention to dismantle the monument to Confederate General Robert Lee. White nationalists, Kuklux Klanists, neo-Nazis, neo-confederates spoke out with racist and anti-Semitic slogans and clashed with law enforcement agencies and opponents. Trump initially refused to condemn the ultra-right, he did it only two days later, and then blamed both sides for what happened.
Photo: REUTERS / Stephanie Keith
Ilhan Omar is the first Somali American and the first Muslim to be elected to the US Congress. A year later, in 2019, Trump said that black women Democrats should return to their homeland and put things in order there before criticizing the United States. Since then, Ilkhan Omar has called for the impeachment of the president. At the beginning of this year, she announced that she was preparing documents for a second impeachment.
Photo: RREUTERS / Eric Miller
The head of the White House called the figure of 3 thousand deaths as a result of hurricanes Irma and Maria, which struck the island of Puerto Rico, which is under US control, as an invention of the Democrats. These statements drew criticism in Congress from both Democrats and part of the Republicans.
Photo: REUTERS / Alvin Baez
McAllen is a city in Texas on the US-Mexican border. It is here, according to border guards, that the largest number of illegal migrants is detained. The construction of the border wall is one of the main points of Trump’s election program. In early 2019, he imposed a state of emergency in the country in order to get finances and complete construction, and then announced additional tariffs on Mexican goods to encourage Mexico to start fighting illegal migration. On January 16, 2021, the state of emergency due to the situation with Mexico was extended for a year
Photo: REUTERS / Loren Elliott
40-year-old Maria Meza from Honduras with her two twin daughters at the border wall. In November 2018, the US military used tear gas on migrants trying to enter the United States.
Photo: REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon
In February 2020, the US Senate passed an acquittal in the impeachment case against the president. He was accused of exceeding his authority over the decision to delay the payment of military aid to Ukraine and of obstructing the investigation of the episode surrounding the freeze of this aid. Democrats expressed regret over Senate decision, majority controlled by Republicans
Photo: REUTERS / Leah Millis
A shooting at a Walmart supermarket in El Paso, Texas in August 2019 killed 20 people. Police viewed the incident as a hate crime – before the attack, a manifesto appeared on the Internet, aimed, in particular, against migrants. Residents of El Paso took to the streets shortly after the incident to protest against the arrival in the city of President Donald Trump, who, in their opinion, is disrespectful to Hispanics.
Photo: REUTERS / Jose Luis Gonzalez
Trump for a very long time did not recognize the seriousness of the situation with the spread of coronavirus – he in every possible way showed disregard for protective measures, urged mayors and governors not to be quarantined
Photo: REUTERS / Joy Malone
The funeral of George Floyd, an African American who was killed by police during his arrest. Mass protests against racial inequality and police violence quickly spread throughout the United States and escalated into street riots
Photo: REUTERS / Carlos Barria
Trump called on governors to act tougher on protesters and threatened to use the military to quell protests. However, after the idea was criticized by both Democrats and Republicans, including members of his cabinet, he changed his mind.
Photo: REUTERS / Adrees Latif
The riots in Portland continued for several weeks. The White House sent federal agents to the city to restore law and order. City and state officials criticized Trump, saying that his only goal is to raise the rating
Photo: REUTERS / Caitlin Ochs
One of the top priorities for the Trump administration has been to limit the flow of refugees. In 2016, under Obama, 110 thousand migrants were able to enter the United States, in 2019 the quota was reduced to 30 thousand, and in 2020 – to 18 thousand.
Photo: REUTERS / Maddie McGarvey
The killing of 27-year-old African American Reishard Brooks, who was drunk and resisted his arrest in June 2020, by police, sparked a new wave of protests and street riots. Trump called the situation dire and promised to sign a police reform decree soon
Photo: REUTERS / Elijah Nouvelage
11-year-old Frank Giacco in 2017 turned to the new owner of the White House with a proposal to mow the lawn. The offer was accepted, the owner was satisfied
Photo: REUTERS / Carlos Barria
A White House meeting with students, parents and teachers at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas School in Parkland, where a former student shot and killed 17 people in February 2018. On one of the pages in social networks, the shooter is depicted in a cap with Trump’s slogan Make America Great Again
Photo: REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg testified for several hours in the US Senate in April 2018. He was asked questions about user data and election interference via social media
Photo: REUTERS / Leah Millis
Trump at the Pittsburgh Butler airport rally on October 31
Photo: REUTERS / Carlos Barria
Thomas Musolino with his daughter supports the current president
Photo: REUTERS / Leah Millis
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after approval of the first as the Democratic presidential candidate and the second as the vice presidential candidate
Photo: REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
The United States became the world record holder for the incidence of COVID-19 – since the beginning of the pandemic, 20 million cases of the disease have been detected there, of which 346.9 thousand people have died. Recently, the outgoing president said that the data on the incidence are greatly exaggerated, and the methods of calculation are to blame for this.
Photo: REUTERS / Callaghan O’Hare
El Paso County Sheriff Bans Photographing Dead During Coronavirus Outbreak
Photo: REUTERS / Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Trump supporters after the announcement of the first presidential election results
Photo: REUTERS / Jim Urquhart
14-year-old Kennedy George and Ava Holloway at the monument to the Confederate Robert Lee. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered it dismantled after riots sparked by George Floyd’s death
Photo: REUTERS / Julia Rendleman
Joe Biden’s victory celebrated in New York
Photo: REUTERS / Andrew Kelly
Four people were killed in the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters on January 6. Shortly before the incident, the losing president once again stated that he did not agree with the election results and that his victory had been stolen
Photo: REUTERS / Leah Millis