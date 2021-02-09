Democratic and Republican leaders in the US Senate Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell agreed on the rules for impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump. On Monday, February 8, Sumer said this during a speech in the legislature, reports CNN…

According to the agreements, the process will open on Tuesday, February 9, with a four-hour debate on the constitutionality of the impeachment process against the ex-president.

“The format we have agreed on is extremely fair,” said Schumer.

In turn, McConnell added that the agreed regulations will give an opportunity to speak out for both the prosecution and the defense. According to him, both sides will be given an equal amount of time during the trial.

Earlier, Trump’s lawyers called the impeachment against him an unconstitutional political theater of Democrats and called on the Senate to acquit the ex-president.

The US House of Representatives voted on January 13 to pass a resolution to impeach Trump for “inciting insurgency.”

Trump is the first president to be impeached twice and the only one to stand trial since leaving the White House.

Trump supporters rioted Washington on January 6, breaking into the Capitol to thwart the approval of the presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden. During the clashes with the police, dozens of people were injured on both sides, five people were killed, including one of the law enforcement officers.