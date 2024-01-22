Schumer: Democrats and Republicans in the US Senate did not agree on assistance to Kyiv

Democrats and Republicans in the US Senate again failed to agree on assistance to Ukraine, said the leader of the Democratic majority in the upper house, Chuck Schumer, writes The Hill newspaper.

“We remain hopeful, but this deal is certainly not done yet. There are still a number of issues on which there is no agreement,” the congressman noted.

He recalled that the issue of allocating funding for Ukraine is related to the agreements of legislators on the southern border of the United States. Schumer emphasized that it's not just what senators do that matters, but how. For this reason, consultations have not yet been completed.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden called the reduction in aid to Ukraine a threat not only to the United States and NATO, but to the whole world. The head of state also called on congressmen to allocate funds to support Kyiv as soon as possible.