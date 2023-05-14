The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has assured this Saturday that the negotiations to raise the debt ceiling are advancing. There is no deal yet and it may not happen, but the Democratic and Republican negotiating teams are still working.

Members of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s office announced Thursday that Biden’s meeting with McCarthy and the other congressional leaders scheduled for Friday had been suspended pending the development of negotiations.

The starting points were very distant, so even the advances do not guarantee that an agreement is close, but Biden has been more optimistic this Saturday when asked if he saw an agreement possible.

“We are making progress, it is difficult to know. We have not yet reached the critical point. There’s a real discussion about some changes we could all make. We have not reached that point yet ”, she replied before boarding Air Force One to spend the weekend at the house he has on the beach in Rehoboth, Delaware. “We will know more in the next two days,” she has also indicated.

About whether he trusts that there will be an agreement before June 1, he has said: “It has to be like this.” June 1 is the first risk date indicated by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for the federal government to run out of money and be unable to meet its obligations.

The congressional budget office has also indicated that there is a “significant risk” that date X on which the government runs out of resources arrives in the first two weeks of June. Much depends on how payments and, above all, tax revenues evolve from now to then.

Biden has been calling for the Republicans to raise the debt ceiling without conditions, as they did three times during Donald Trump’s tenure as president. Republicans have passed a House bill that would temporarily raise the debt ceiling in exchange for spending cuts and for Biden to give up some of the gains of the first half of his term. The president has harshly attacked those cuts, while McCarthy has criticized Biden for not sitting down to negotiate seriously.

The White House has agreed to renounce some spending programs, particularly linked to the pandemic, and plans to open negotiations on the next budget and the items included in it, but considers that raising the debt ceiling is a constitutional obligation of the Congress and that it must comply.

It remains to be seen if this middle route is of any use. McCarthy is not going to have an easy time making concessions if he doesn’t want the most extremist congressmen in his group to rebel against him. The Republican has a slim majority in the House of Representatives. He has little room for maneuver and being tough on the debt ceiling was one of the concessions he made to the radical wing to be elected after 15 votes.

In an interview last Wednesday, Trump seemed to play down the importance of the United States defaulting, although economists have warned of the catastrophic consequences for the economy. He was in favor of taking the country into default if Biden did not accept “massive” cuts.

All of this invites you to take Biden’s words this Saturday with caution. Although there are negotiations, the attacks are the order of the day on social networks, where McCarthy has returned to the attack this same Saturday: “For weeks, the Biden White House has been spewing lies about the veterans who are harmed by the person responsible increase in the Republican debt limit. It’s because they want to distract you from their own open border policies that are hurting veterans right now.” has written on Twitter when tweeting a story of homeless veterans being evicted from their New York hotels to make room for immigrants, according to the tabloid New York Post.

Biden hasn’t shy away from negotiations either: “For all his border talk, the House Republicans’ MAGA wish list would be catastrophic for public safety. His plan would cut 30,000 federal law enforcement jobs: including the FBI, DEA and Border Patrol. It’s not good for law enforcement or our communities.” has tweeted in turn.

McCarthy has also tweeted this Saturday messages of his recent interventions: “When I was vice president, Joe Biden said that the national debt was too big and that we had to find areas to save taxpayer money. That was when the debt was 14 trillion dollars. Today it is 31 billion. If he was right then, now it is even more important to make changes in spending ”, he said in one. “President Biden does not want a deal. He wants a default ”, has written in another

The debt ceiling, 31.38 trillion dollars, was reached in January and since then the Government has been working with extraordinary measures that have left a temporary respite.

Before leaving for Rehoboth, Biden gave the speech at the Howard University graduation ceremony this Saturday, where Kamala Harris studied. In a massive act at the Capital One Arena, in downtown Washington, Biden himself has been invested with a doctor honoris causa in Letters from said university.

