After the TV duel between Harris and Trump, the second round begins. Before the US election, the running mate candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz are competing against each other.

Washington DC/New York – Die US election 2024 is in its final phase. But at least one big event is still coming up: the TV duel between the two running mate candidates JD Vance and Tim Waltz. And the debate between the two opponents could be important for the outcome of the election. Because the current surveys between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are on a knife edge. Kamala Harris is ahead in the national polls, but the two candidates are neck and neck in the swing states.

Professor Larry Jacobs of Minnesota University commented on the TV duel CBS News: “I think JD Vance’s main focus will be on Minnesota.” Because Tim Walz is governor here – and Vance wants to use his political background in Minnesota to do so Democrats to attack. Jacobs describes the debate as a “big opportunity for one of the candidates to turn the election.” Republican strategist Amy Koch is also of the opinion: “The vice presidential candidates are much more in the spotlight, especially Vance.” Accordingly, both candidates are preparing extensively for the TV duel.

TV duel between Vance and Walz: debate could be decisive for the US election

As usual, both sides rehearse the debate several times. The role of JD Vance in preparation for the TV duel is being played by Pete Buttigieg, Transportation Secretary under the President, for the Democrats Joe Biden. Buttigieg is said to be one of the Democrats’ best debaters, regularly appearing on the right-wing conservative channel Fox News can claim like that New York Times reported. Danny O’Conner had already taken on the role of JD Vance before Buttigieg, when Representative Tim Ryan ran against Vance in the 2022 Senate election campaign.

O’Conner commented to Politico, what Walz should pay attention to in his TV duel against Vance. An important aspect of Vance’s mannerisms: “Generally, he laughs when something is absolutely true that he needs to defuse,” says O’Conner. To slip into Vance’s role, O’Conner watched many of the Republican’s speeches. The difficulty with Vance is: “…There are millions of variations. It changes every single election cycle. There is no honesty there.”

US election 2024: What Walz has to prepare for in the TV duel against Vance

O’Conner goes on to say of Vance: “Even since 2022, he pivots in every way for whoever tells him he has to pivot. So the difficult thing about preparing for Vance is that he is simply one of the most dishonest people I have ever met or read or studied about.” In this year’s US election, the running mate is dancing to Trump’s tune. O’Conner sees many points of attack for Walz.

“Walz could be making a fantastic point about Vance’s stance on commerce or labor or the cost of living for families. And Vance will laugh about it like it’s something that really doesn’t matter and that everyone should be indifferent to,” O’Conner continued. “So he has a remarkable lack of sensitivity to where voters stand and what people expect from their representatives.”

TV duel on CBS News: Last big event before the 2024 US election

But the Democrat also has praise for Trump’s vice president. He is particularly disciplined and follows the instructions of his campaign team exactly. O’Conner concludes the TV duel between Walz and Vance: “It will be an exercise in dishonesty, but it will be consistent and disciplined.”

The debate between the two opponents will take place on Tuesday evening (local time) in New York and from CBS News organized. Since there will most likely not be another TV duel between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the debate is for both the Democrats and the republican a final confrontation. Whoever gets the undecided voters on their side could influence the outcome of the US election. (sir)