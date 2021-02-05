On the right, Yassir Raïs, founder of Syra, with Mattia Conte, product manager, at one of their stores in Barcelona.

Like beer, coffee is becoming an artisan drink. The way it is toasted and prepared in a bar determines its final quality and, in addition to varieties premium, the country. The trend is more pronounced in several central and northern European countries, but it has reached Spain, where a handful of entrepreneurs test various concepts in a hundred places known as specialty coffee shops. At 27, the architect Yassir Raïs, founder of Syra, is the first of them to open five stores, all of them in Barcelona. In 2020, an unfortunate year for the hospitality industry, Syra doubled its 2019 turnover to close to 500,000 euros.

Raïs’ entrepreneurial story began in 2015. At that time, he was studying in Paris, where he became familiar with high-end coffees. “I took them daily and little by little the idea of ​​setting up a business began to mature,” he says by video call. On a visit to Barcelona, ​​his city, he found an “ideal” space in the Gràcia neighborhood and decided to launch himself. 20,000 euros were enough for him to start. “I set out to apply a maxim that I follow as an architect: be simple. Not only in decoration, fonts or beverage formats, but also when investing ”, he reveals, and says that this led him to delegate only what was essential. “If you reduce suppliers, you reduce times; and if you reduce times, you reduce costs ”, he summarizes.

Syra only sells take-out coffees. They offer them at prices lower than the usual ones in the specialty segment, which allows them to have an average ticket of just two euros. “We want to democratize quality coffees and that happens by making them economically accessible,” says Raïs. Another of their peculiarities is that they have brought in several investors, among them the small Barcelona fund Itnig: “It is not very frequent in businesses like ours, but it is financing that helps us grow better.” Syra opened three of its five stores during 2020, the year in which it approached its first net earnings.

Far from Starbucks

Raïs does not refer to the Starbucks franchise model. “Our segment is too small to fit. And, in any case, that is not our goal. Something close and that is more visible is that you sell the coffee that you buy, once you have roasted it, to businesses that do not have roasting facilities, although this does not convince us either. You don’t know if it will be well worked in the bar and you risk endangering your brand ”, he says. Syra only partnered in 2018 with a Kuwaiti entrepreneur to land in the Gulf country, although Raïs argues that in this case it is not a franchise, but a “brand license” that allows them to “maintain control” over the product. From Burundi, Honduras or Brazil, Syra acquires varieties of different origins, almost always dealing directly with producers, except in certain countries, such as Ethiopia, where not going through importers is “complicated” due to logistics issues. In your model it also includes the sale on-line where coffee growers can subscribe to receive new products monthly. In addition, they include tips on how to prepare it and supply various types of coffee makers.

Their bet is to grow by opening new stores themselves. “At the moment it is working for us and thus we also benefit the producer, because since there are no intermediaries between us and the consumer, we do not need to haggle prices to improve margins,” says Raïs, and predicts that by the end of 2021 they will have ten stores in the Catalan capital.