08/15/2023 – 0:12

With the participation of the Minister of Culture Margareth Menezes, an event that takes place on Monday (14) and Tuesday (15) in Vitória (ES) is bringing together managers from all Brazilian states to discuss and outline strategies to democratize and decentralize culture in the country. Called the National Meeting of Culture Managers, the event takes place at the Federal University of Espírito Santo (UFES).

The minister said that one of the goals of her portfolio is the “decentralization of promotion for the cultural sector in Brazil”. “The actions we are doing, based on the Paulo Gustavo Law, already have this capillarity because 98% of cities in Brazil sent their action plans.”, said the minister to journalists after participating in the meeting, already at the Anchieta Palace, headquarters of the government of Espírito Santo.

“Now, our dialogue is to help those small town halls to create their action plan. There is a directorate in the ministry following this. And then comes the National Culture System with the Aldir Blanc Act, which provides for this same contribution to all cities for five years”, he added.

According to the minister, the government also intends to invest more in culture through Growth Acceleration Program (PAC). “It is no use just promoting. It is necessary to provide cities with cultural equipment. We want to reach the favelas and small towns. We will have CEUS (Arts and Sports Centers) of Culture and traveling CEUS, like cars and boats taking culture to all parts of Brazil”.

For the managers and artists who are participating in the meeting in Vitória, the government needs to look at other ways of making culture in the country. One of these people is Jamilda Bento, the daughter of potters and a member of the Banda de Congo Panela de Barro.

“We are the daughters, granddaughters and great-granddaughters of these women who have been smearing their hands with clay for over 500 years to model one of the greatest icons of capixaba culture and Brazil, which is the clay pot, where we make our moqueca and our capixaba pie”, explained.

Jamilda explained that the craft of the Paneleiras de Goiabeiras de Vitória was considered the first intangible cultural heritage in Brazil and that this ancestral knowledge needs to be a permanent public policy, which is independent of mandates or political parties.

“We have discussed this public notice policy a lot, which is necessary and has its due value, but which does not account for the strength of this cultural diversity that we have in Espírito Santo and throughout Brazil. We have to have continuous public policies, regardless of who is in government. We also have to have a dialogue with education”, said Jamilda, in an interview with Brazil Agency.

“We need public policies that have continuity, that value these actions. We need laws that recognize this notorious knowledge of our male and female teachers who, often, at the end of their lives, are left at the mercy and can only count on their family members. Why do we still not recognize this knowledge of the masters?”, he questioned.

As for the culture secretary of the city of Camutanga, in the Zona da Mata Pernambuco, Fernando Alexandre de Godoi Neto, the government also needs to look at the cultural production that is produced in small Brazilian cities. “Incentive laws come to give a strong base to all municipalities, in general. Of course, in percentage, according to [o tamanho de] each municipality. Years ago, there were already benefit laws, but they were centralized in the big cities, in the state capitals. And the interior was very forgotten, even though it was so culturally rich”, he told the report. “There is a huge culture to be shown and to be valued. And it’s not just about the financial issue. It is also necessary to give visibility”, he stressed.

According to Godoi Neto, in his municipality there are several cultural forms that need to be valued, such as the popular ciranda, the repente and the marine horse, by Mestre Inácio. “The culture of the seahorse has been linked since the sugar cane era, of the plantation owners. Including, in the beginning, they had to play [de cavalo marinho] hidden from the planters. At times, this culture was forgotten in our municipality, but we are trying to rescue it. ”, He told.

“There was a moment when Master Inácio wanted to burn the seahorse, burn his toy, with all the uniforms and costumes, as a form of protest for lack of incentive. But we are little by little convincing people to formalize. Have a CNPJ [Cadastro Nacional da Pessoa Jurídica, a identificação de uma empresa formal] today it is important to be able to receive resources”, he concluded.

For actor, art educator, MC and artist Leo Castilho, who faces deafness, culture also needs to be more accessible. “It is very important for us to invite people with disabilities to create this together [uma política pública cultural acessível] And, from that, we manage to have new paths”, he said. “We need to create laws to integrate these people. And mainly focusing on the issue of attitude, beyond what is on paper. Brazil is one of the world’s biggest references in terms of culture. We already have a force, but it’s time to change and present the [cultura produzida] for people with disabilities to the world”.

As for Professor Luciene Pratti Chagas, one of the founders of the Serenata d’Favela Institute, culture also needs to remember the most vulnerable population, who live in the Brazilian hills. “The culture in the periphery is a cauldron of power”, she told Agência Brasil. “There are a whirlwind of boys producing culture today in the peripheries”, she recalled.

But for culture to reach these children and young people, training is necessary, among many things. “At first, they need notices. These edicts are coming. But in a second moment, they need support so that they are able to make these notices. And that has to do with training. They need guidance to make public notices”, said Luciene.

Another problem, she said, is that these public notices are only intended for people over 18 years of age. “There is the issue of the age range for productions and creations. In rhymes and poetry there is an age range below 18 years, for example. The time must come for this boy over 16 to also be able to do [se inscrever nos editais] and be contemplated too”, said the teacher. The institute emerged in the Morro do Quadro community, in Vitória, and currently brings together 319 children and young people who perform with a choir, orchestra and dance.

For Fabrício Noronha, secretary of Culture of Espírito Santo, and president of the National Forum of State Secretaries and Directors of Culture, it is necessary to decentralize culture resources so that it reaches more and more actors. “Our National Forum defends the policy of decentralization of resources”, he said, during the event. “However, we need to keep in mind that the execution of laws is not an end in itself and that we have to celebrate the adhesions and now start with the quality and legal security of this process. This needs to be at the center of our horizon now. We have important and innovative legal frameworks, we have financial resources and now we need to go down to the depths of Brazil, taking concepts, practices and policies to all corners. We are talking about a public policy with an impact on the lives of citizens. Culture is a strategy for the development of Brazil,” he said.

For Eduardo Saron, president of Fundação Itaú, the democratization of access is fundamental, but Brazilian culture needs to go further. “Of course, this theme continues to be necessary. Of course, this remains central in a country as unequal as ours. But we need to find a new baseline. And for me, that is the democratization of participation,” he said. “It is no use just providing access to cultural production. It is also necessary to guarantee training, promotion and to make people protagonists and subjects of their own transformation”, he said.

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Carmen Lúcia, participated in the event on Monday. For her, it is necessary to advance further in this discussion because access to Brazilian culture is already a right guaranteed by the Constitution. “I propose democratic culture. There is no need to democratize culture. It is necessary to culturalize democracy. If you don’t have a permanent democratic culture, there will be, from time to time, a tempestuous attempt to curtail these rights”, she said.

“It is necessary that, in a democratic culture, everyone is capable of exercising their rights to such an extent that what we call a ‘democratic constitutional feeling’ in rights is consolidated. That is, when society believes in this, it is the very barrier against these successive authoritarian attacks and which, in current times, are permanent challenges in Brazil and in other parts of the world. It is against this that culture needs to be consolidated and reinvented, in the sense of not allowing these attacks to work out”, added the minister.

