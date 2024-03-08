Voters in San Francisco, California, approved a set of proposals that guarantee greater freedom of action for the police in the city and greater control over drug use, after violence and crime rates soared.

Among the objectives of the new measures, approved on Tuesday (5), the same day that the primaries took place in the Democratic state, are to reduce bureaucracy for authorities working in Public Security and to demand social assistance beneficiaries drug addiction testing in order to curb the serious narcotics crisis in San Francisco.

Under “Proposal E”, as the first approved package was called, police are authorized to use surveillance equipment, such as cameras, drones and even facial recognition technology, without prior authorization from a law enforcement agency, in order to protect the population from criminals.

The measure also aims to loosen restrictions on police pursuits and spend less time on bureaucracy. Currently, vehicle pursuits are only permitted in cases of a violent crime or immediate threat to safety.

“Proposition F” makes drug treatment mandatory for adults who are recipients of social assistance. If they consume drugs and reject the service, they may lose the benefit.

The new policies were led by the mayor of San Francisco, Democrat London Breed, who has been facing a serious local crisis involving the growth of crime and illicit drug use. “We want people to seek treatment and many people do, but the reality is that others are not willing or able to do so. We are also sending the message that we are a city that offers help, but not a city where you can just come and do whatever you want on our streets,” she said in a statement.

In recent years, San Francisco has frequently suffered from robberies, record fentanyl overdose deaths, the arrival of illegal immigrants, and other problems involving Democrats' openness to more lenient laws.

According to the American press, “Proposal E” was approved by almost 60% of voters, while “Proposal F” was supported by 63% of voters in São Francisco.

A recent survey commissioned by the political group GrowSF showed that more than two-thirds of the population consider that the city is on the wrong path in relation to its policies.