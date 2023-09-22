US Senator Bob Menendez, Democrat of New Jersey, and his wife Nadine Arslanian Menendez were indicted this Friday on corruption charges. The couple is suspected of accepting cash bribes, mortgage payments, gold bars and a luxury car in exchange for a series of irregular acts, including using the lawmaker’s influence as a member of the Foreign Relations committee in the Upper House to benefit the government of Egypt and three businessmen.

Menendez and his wife, whom he married in 2020, face three charges each: bribery conspiracy, conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official duties. Prosecutors have also charged the three businessmen allegedly involved: Wael Hana, José Uribes and Fred Daibes. If convicted, the most serious charges can carry up to 20 years in prison.

A search of the couple’s private home found hidden almost half a million dollars -480,000- in cash, in addition to $100,000 in gold bars, according to prosecutors in the statement of charges. Menendez had announced in October of last year that the investigation against him had been opened.

Through a statement, the veteran senator, for years president of the House Foreign Committee, has rejected the accusations, which he called unfounded and a personal attack against him and his wife. “They have misrepresented the normal work of a congressional office,” he said. “Those behind this campaign simply cannot accept that a first-generation Latin American [es hijo de inmigrantes cubanos] and humble origins can become a US senator and serve [al país] with honor and distinction.” However, Menendez has temporarily stepped aside, resigning from chairing the committee until the case is resolved – the first hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday – as announced in a statement by the leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate. , Chuck Schumer.

The filing of charges against the senator represents a serious blow against the Democratic Party just fourteen months before the elections in November of next year. Menendez, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, has been a strong supporter of President Joe Biden on issues ranging from the war in Ukraine to the rivalry with China. This formation then aspires to defend the slim majority it has in the Senate, just two seats, and the seat of its senior legislator in New Jersey is fundamental in its plans. Menendez is one of the 33 senators – a third of the Upper House – whose term expires then and it is taken for granted that he will run for re-election.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has called for Menendez’s immediate resignation due to the seriousness of the charges. “The allegations leveled against Senator Menendez and four other defendants are deeply disturbing. These are serious charges that implicate national security and the integrity of our criminal justice system,” Murphy, who is also a Democrat, said in a statement. “The alleged facts are so serious that they compromise Senator Menendez’s ability to effectively represent the people of our State, which is why I call for his immediate resignation.”

The indictment has been presented after a long investigation that examined the businesses of Hana, a businessman living in New Jersey, a friend of Arslanian Menendez, who managed to get the Egyptian government to grant him exclusive permission to certify that meat from that country met the requirements of the Muslim religion for consumption. The investigation also investigated contacts between the couple and an industrial promoter in that neighboring state of New York.

According to the prosecution, Hana, of Egyptian origin, organized dinners and meetings between Menendez and officials from the Arab country in which representatives from Cairo pressured the senator about US military assistance to that nation. In exchange, investigators believe, the businessman included Arslanian on the payroll of his company.

It is not the first time that the veteran legislator, son of Cuban immigrants, 69 years old and with a political career spanning more than three decades, has faced suspicions of corruption. Six years ago, he faced accusations that he accepted bribes in the form of handsome campaign contributions and lavish gifts – including a vacation to Paris and a private plane trip to the Dominican Republic – to lobby government officials for the benefit of an ophthalmologist. Florida, Solomon Melgen. Those suspicions ended in a dead end: the jury appointed in the case could not agree. Menendez has always maintained his innocence and that the gifts were the result of the long friendship between the two, not a bribe.

Although the case was eventually dismissed in 2018, the Senate Ethics Committee determined that the legislator had inappropriately accepted gifts, had not made those perks known to the chamber, and had used his influence to benefit his friend’s personal interests.

Despite the reproach from the ethics arm of the Upper House, the senator stood for re-election in the 2018 legislative elections (each senator’s term lasts six years, and a third of the chamber is renewed every two years) and the voters confirmed in the position, in a race in which he faced an important Republican businessman. The senator has turned the inconclusiveness of justice in previous cases as a vote of confidence, or at least benefit of the doubt, now: “To my supporters, friends and the community in general, I ask you to remember the other times that prosecutors “They were wrong and they should refrain from judging,” their statement concludes.

The news of Menendez’s indictment has earned a place in the media headlines of countries that consider him a faithful friend and ally, such as Greece, for whom the senator represents support, as the main provider of important defense aid, against to its main enemy, Turkey. He is also considered one of Israel’s staunchest defenders.

