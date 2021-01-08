“If the president (Donald Trump) does not leave office voluntarily, Congress will proceed with its action“, said this afternoon the president of the House of Representatives, the democrat Nancy hairsi, in an ultimatum that puts heavy pressure on the Republican president.

Pelosi clarified that she has not yet heard a response from Vice President Mike Pence about the application of the 25th Amendment invoked by several Democrats, and even some Republicans, for impeach Trump for fomenting the attack on Congress.

In a letter sent to members of the Lower House, the Democratic leader recalled the resignation of Richard M. Nixon amid the Watergate scandal, when Republicans persuaded the president to resign and avoid the ignominy of impeachment.

Pelosi, what accuses Trump of promoting the “terrible assault on democracy” of the United States, believes that now the same should happen.

Donald Trump instigating his followers to demonstrate in front of Congress, last Wednesday. (DPA)

“Today, following the dangerous and seditious acts of the president, Republicans in Congress should follow that example and ask Trump to leave office, immediately, “he wrote.

This letter from Pelosi comes out at a time of heavy pressure against Trump. There would be a small Republican sector that could support the measure.

Pelosi also said that she had spoken with General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about “prevent an unstable president from launching military hostilities or access launch codes “.

A spokesman for General Milley, Col. Dave Butler, confirmed that the two had spoken and said the general had “answered their questions about the nuclear command authority process.”

As stated The New York Time“Some Department of Defense officials have expressed anger that political leaders appear to be trying to get the Pentagon to do the job of Congress and cabinet secretaries, who have legal options to remove a president.”

Trump, they noted, remains the commander-in-chief and, unless he is removed, the army is obliged to follow its legal orders.

The New York newspaper also notes that “although military officers may refuse to carry out orders that they consider illegal, they cannot proactively remove the president from the chain of command. That would be a military coup, these officials said ”.

DV