The world we live in faces increasingly complex challenges. Climate change, poverty, the just energy transition, income redistribution and gender equality, among others, imply increasing coordination efforts and the urgent definition of public policies. An efficient response to these challenges can only be carried out through democracies that are robust and have the capacity for action and legitimacy. And, an effective and sustainable democracy is necessarily accompanied by more tools to guarantee governance and innovation, as well as higher levels of citizen participation and social support.

There is a prolific literature in political science around these and other concepts such as, for example, that of democratic backsliding, or democratic erosion, which refers to the impoverishment and regression of the democratic quality of the countries, and which is in turn typical of the weakening of the political institutions that support these systems. A good part of the researchers dedicated to studying this topic agree that the conditions that have historically led to these democratic setbacks are the product of the combination of low levels of economic development, governability problems and a decline in the levels of political legitimacy.

Faced with this, the concept of democratic sustainability is fundamentally based on the thesis that ensures that the greater the state capacity, the greater the democratic quality. In other words, a more robust State with a professionalized and efficient bureaucracy generates a greater degree of stability, consistent and less pendular public policies, and a peaceful democratic alternation in accordance with electoral rules. This is verified in turn by the fact that, within the framework of a prosperous relationship between the State and democracy, politicians have greater capabilities to respond to the unsatisfied problems of citizens and have more tools to innovate in terms of decisions and definition of policies. public.

In Latin America and the Caribbean we have many pending challenges to strengthen our democracies and, at CAF, we are committed to accompanying countries in their efforts to achieve these goals. That is why our participation and commitment in different dialogues and exchange spaces such as the Forum Recover the democratic initiative, which we co-organized last week in Buenos Aires together with Southern Affairs, Collabora Lat, the Canadian International Development Research Center, the PRISA group and the support of the newspaper EL PAIS. The objective of the meeting was to generate a new, diverse and broad space that would allow us to understand the role of current political leaders, but also the needs and requirements of new citizens, particularly young people, in the framework of a profound crisis of representation and importance. to recover the democratic agendas that have always been a distinctive characteristic of our region, now within the framework of new references in the context of the climate crisis and the digital revolution.

This initiative is here to stay in our region, since the defense of democratic values ​​and raising the quality of public debate from the media, international organizations and civil society organizations is a priority shared with the headquarters. of this diary. Our very successful América Futura section has been fulfilling that objective.

Other examples of initiatives that we develop from our institution to strengthen individual and collective leadership, as well as to generate networks of purpose at the regional level, are the programs, diplomas, courses and training workshops in soft skills that we have carried out more than 20 years old. These spaces are designed for leaders ranging from senior management of national states, through mayors, to social and grassroots leaders who seek to acquire skills and abilities to transform their environments. In a short time, we will also be launching our Generation L program for young leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean, which will be crossed by gender perspectives, equity and inclusion, and sustainable development.

We also have a space dedicated entirely to the generation of knowledge, whose most emblematic research is the Report on Economy and Development which, in each of its editions, exhaustively investigates a topic specific to Latin America and the Caribbean with its challenges and possible lines of resolution. And, in this context, notions such as democracy, citizenship, State, checks and balances, legitimacy and political institutions are transversal and of great importance to understand the behavior and fluctuation of the political and economic systems of the region.

Development organizations must work on our intention to continue strengthening national States to guarantee not only democratic sustainability and citizen participation, but also the audacity and political innovation necessary for increasingly democratic responses with higher levels of well-being. more stability and sustained progress for all people in the region. We seek to continue collaborating in reducing the social, economic, water and sanitation, infrastructure, education, health and technology gaps that still persist so that transformation and development are comprehensive and for everyone.