Billionaire Moritz, the main donor of the US Democratic Party, refused to support Biden
Billionaire Michael Moritz, one of the largest donors to the Democratic Party, did not support Joe Biden and called on him to drop out of the election race. In his opinion, the current US president could doom the country to cruel times.
Unfortunately, President Biden has a choice: vanity or virtue. He can either condemn the country to dark and cruel times, or heed the voice of Father Time. Time is up.
Moritz to pause donations to Biden campaign, party
The billionaire noted that he does not plan to donate money to Joe Biden’s campaign or the Democratic Party as a whole. “I would vote for Biden, but I would not give a dime to any Democratic fundraising appeals,” Moritz said.
Earlier, a well-known US businessman donated $7.8 million to the current US leader’s election campaign. At the same time, aides to the leadership of the Democratic Party in the House of Representatives asked fellow party members who are going to call on Biden not to run for another term to make a statement faster.
It is known that 35 Democrats believe that Biden should leave the election race. At the same time, the number of those making such statements continues to grow among members of the House of Representatives and senators. Biden’s entourage expressed dissatisfaction with the actions of the Democratic Party.
Biden intends to continue the election campaign
Joe Biden’s election campaign was suspended amid the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump. However, the current leader of the country said that he intends to continue it. Also, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates denied reports that the Biden family discussed the head of state’s withdrawal from the presidential race.
“I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail next week,” Biden said.
Related materials:
Earlier it became known that the president had fallen ill with coronavirus. In connection with this, he cancelled his speech at the UnidosUS conference.
Democratic Party members believe the politician has fallen ill at the worst possible time, and that the illness serves as a reminder of his age. “It couldn’t have come at a worse time,” the source said.
Biden’s wife to hold campaign fundraiser in Paris
Jill Biden has announced plans to hold a fundraising event in Paris for her husband’s election campaign. Those wishing to attend the event will need to show a copy of their passport, as only Americans can make such donations.
The fundraiser is being planned for a “time of uncertainty for the Biden campaign, as donations dry up” and a growing number of Democrats call on the politician to drop out of the race.
#Democratic #Sponsor #Refuses #Support #Biden #Reasons #Details
Leave a Reply