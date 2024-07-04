Disney Producer Calls on Biden to Drop Out of Presidential Race
American documentary film producer and Democratic Party donor Abigail Disney has called on incumbent President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race. She told the TV channel CNBC.
“If Biden doesn’t go away, the Democrats will lose. I’m absolutely certain of that. The consequences of losing will be truly horrific,” Disney said.
She noted that she would stop funding the Democratic Party until they replaced Biden with another candidate.
Previously published by Politico reported that Biden’s performance put him in the worst possible position in the election for 2024, adding that more voters “than ever before say they have an unfavorable opinion of the American leader.”
On July 4, Joe Biden admitted his failure at the debates. He said he made a mistake and “screwed up.”
#Democratic #Sponsor #Calls #Biden #Drop #Presidential #Race
Leave a Reply