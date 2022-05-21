US Senator Elizabeth Warren, along with seven Senate colleagues and six House of Representatives lawmakers, all from the Democratic Party, last week proposed something rare in the country: a price control bill. The plan would prohibit companies with revenues of $100 million or more from selling products or services “at an exorbitant price.” The fine imposed would be 5% of annual revenue – which is much more than profit.

The Wall Street Journal editorial board reacted on Monday, characterizing the plan as yet another attempt by Democrats (which includes President Joe Biden) to blame business for inflation. The Biden administration has spent trillions of dollars on different programs and adopted the monetary policy of printing more dollars. The editorial adds that the measure would be “a classic of its kind” when it comes to problems caused by the government that are made worse by government solutions, and calls the politicians involved Venezuelans, making a pejorative reference to the socialist regime of Chávez and Maduro.

Moralizing prices, Warren complains about “corporations that are taking advantage of the present crisis to grab consumers”, giving as an example supermarkets, car rental companies and pharmaceuticals. “The Democrats’ proposal is in a sense difficult to take seriously, because price controls are so obviously silly,” concludes the Wall Street Journal.

an irresistible mistake

In the year 301, the Roman Emperor Diocletian passed the Edict of Maximum Prices, which created price ceilings for 900 products and 150 services. The preamble of the edict moralizes profit, mentioning “the avarice of those who always want to turn even the blessings of the gods into their own profit”. The result was disastrous shortages of these products and services.

In the more than 1,700 years that followed the Diocletian error, humanity persisted in the error of moralizing prices and trying to freeze or centrally control them, often while actively devaluing currencies by increasing their circulation. In Brazil, the lauded intellect of Ruy Barbosa did not save him from printing money without gold backing when he was Minister of Finance, which triggered the encilhamento crisis at the end of the 19th century.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Argentina repeated the mistake by making lists of products to have frozen prices, with the predictable result of scarcity of products on the market. In the United States itself, the initiative of senators from the Democratic Party is not unprecedented. President Richard Nixon froze the price of beef because of inflation in 1973. Beef farmers responded by holding back.

With post-pandemic problems and rampant government spending, Americans are experiencing an inflation problem that is chronic in Latin America. Venezuela, used as a bad example by the Wall Street Journal, has seen inflation of 222% in the last 12 months, according to a World Bank report published last month. Brazil has more than 12%, and Argentina, 58%.

In the desperate measures of governments to try to plug economic holes they have opened up, Zimbabwe still has a tragicomic place in the spotlight: in 2009, in hyperinflation, the country issued a banknote worth one hundred trillion Zimbabwean dollars. It got to the point where the bill didn’t even fit a bus ticket.