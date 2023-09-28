Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan court this Wednesday (27) after being accused, along with his wife, Nadine Menendez, of corruption last week.

On Monday (25), the politician said that the accusations are “serious, but they are just allegations”.

The lawsuit was filed by US prosecutors who reported receiving bribes from businesspeople and the Egyptian government in exchange for the senator using his political influence in cases of interest to the African country. According to the complaint, Menendez received “millions of dollars and expensive gifts.”

According to the agency AFP, the couple appeared in the Southern District Court, in Manhattan, for the first time after being indicted, where they denied committing the crime. Despite temporarily stepping down as president of the Foreign Relations Committee, the politician refused to resign.

During investigations, around US$550,000 (R$2.7 million at current exchange rates) in cash hidden among clothes and safes, as well as gold bars estimated to be worth more than US$150,000 (R$750,000) and a luxury car that was supposedly donated by one of the businessmen.

According to the complaint filed by prosecutors, “among other actions, Menendez provided confidential information to the American government and took other actions that secretly helped the government of Egypt.”

As soon as he learned of the process last week, the Democratic senator, of Cuban origin, said that the accusation against him was racial prejudice.

“Those behind this campaign simply cannot accept that a first-generation Latin American, from humble origins, can become a US senator and serve with honor and distinction,” he said, according to a report from the portal National Review.

Over the past eight years, Menendez has received two corruption charges. In 2015, he was indicted on bribery charges in a case in which federal prosecutors alleged the senator traded political influence for bribes, including extravagant trips and campaign donations.

However, the trial ended in an impasse that acquitted the politician in 2018. He has been a senator since 2006, having previously been a member of the Chamber of Representatives for 14 years.