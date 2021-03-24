US Senator Bernie Sanders, Democrat from Vermont, spoke out against blocking the Twitter page of former President of the United States, Republican Donald Trump.

In a conversation with a columnist The New York Times Ezra Klein, the politician called Trump a racist, sexist, xenophobe, but noted that, despite this, he was puzzled by the situation with the blocking of the account of the head of state in the microblogging service.

“Do I feel comfortable in a situation where the current US president was deprived of the opportunity to express his point of view on Twitter? No, I don’t feel comfortable, “Sanders said.

He added that in the fight against hate speech on the Internet, a balance must be struck, which has not yet been found. According to him, next time in Trump’s place there may be a person with completely different views.

Sanders stressed that he does not like the fact that “such power is in the hands of a few people who lead high-tech companies.”

Trump’s Twitter account was permanently banned in early January. According to the administration of the social network, the reason for this decision was the risk of incitement to violence after the storming of the Capitol by supporters of the ex-president on January 6.

In addition to this, Twitter management has promised to deactivate any page that Trump will use. Also, his accounts were blocked by social networks Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitch.