The Democratic Senator Jon Tester said on Thursday (18.Jul.2024) that the US president, Joe Biden (Democratic Party), should withdraw from the presidential race. With this, there are now 19 deputies, 2 senators and 1 lieutenant governor who have publicly requested that Biden withdraw from the race (read who they are below).

“While I appreciate his commitment to public service and our country, I believe President Biden should not seek re-election.”, Tester said in a statement, quoted by Axios.

Read who the Democrats are who are calling for Biden to drop out of the running for re-election:

Biden, 81, is the oldest U.S. chief executive to ever lead the White House. His advanced age, along with doubts about his cognitive and mental abilities, have worried supporters. If he wins the November election, he will be 86 when he leaves office.

Pressure on the Democrat has increased after he performed poorly in the debate against Donald Trump (Republican Party) on June 27. During the debate, Biden had difficulty completing his thoughts, stuttered and appeared to get lost at various points.

For Republicans, fragility could be the trump card needed to win the November election.

There are video recordings of several embarrassing situations in which Biden stumbles, shows weakness or even has memory lapses. A recent report by Wall Street Journal interviewed dozens of people and reports that the country’s president often dozes off during meetings.

In June, the American newspaper also published a long report listing moments in which Biden makes mistakes, such as tuning out conversations, closing his eyes and giving the impression of having some memory confusion.

