Democratic Party senator Robert Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, were charged this Friday (22) by US prosecutors with the crime of corruption.

The American Department of Justice alleges that the senator and his wife accepted bribes from businessmen and the Egyptian government in exchange for the use of their political influence.

Robert Menendez, also known as “Bob” Menendez, has been a member of the US Senate since 2006. He currently chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and is a recognized figure within the Democratic Party, as well as being a close ally of the US President, Joe Biden.

Federal authorities say the Menendezes accepted “thousands of dollars in bribes” that included cash, gold bars, mortgage payments on their home, compensation for a “minimum job” and even a luxury vehicle. .

Prosecutors said these bribes were offered to them in exchange for “Menendez’s use of power and influence” as senator to “protect and enrich businesspeople and benefit the government of Egypt.”

Menendez, who is a New Jersey state senator, is also accused of interfering in the appointment of the state’s new federal prosecutor. Prosecutors said the goal behind the interference was to favor a financier of his campaign.

The Democratic senator is also accused of putting pressure on the US Department of Agriculture to protect a business monopoly in the US from a contact of his who resides in Egypt.

This is not the first time Menendez has faced corruption allegations. In 2017, he was accused of accepting more than US$600,000 (R$2.9 million) in political contributions, luxury accommodation in Paris and free flights on private jets in exchange for political favors. However, the trial in the case ended in a deadlock, and the senator was acquitted of the charges in 2018.

In a statement released this Friday, Menendez vehemently denied the accusations and said he was the target of a “smear campaign”.

“The excesses of these prosecutors are apparent, the facts are not as presented,” he said.