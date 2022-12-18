Marginalized, the “Mama Twangaise” perform precarious jobs in the gold mines in order to support their families. Many have had to resort to sex work to survive. Now, thanks to the work of “Mama Emilienne”, a feminist activist, these women claim their labor rights and unite to confront the patriarchy and machismo that go through their lives in the midst of a context of poverty, conflict and strong economic interests for mining.

They are known as “Mama Twangaise”. These women from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, most of them refugees, work in the gold mines doing precarious jobs for insufficient pay. If they find gold, they earn the equivalent of 2.50 euros for ten hours doing tedious work breaking stone. If you can’t find it, they earn only 50 cents. This is the source of income to feed their families, so many turn to prostitution to survive.

“We have less work than the girls and the men first give the girls work in exchange for sexual favors. In short, the girls get work because they prostitute themselves. I also had to sell my body. That way I earned some money for my family , but it broke my heart. I watched my children eat and felt like they were eating my sins,” says Tulia Christine.

Now, this group of women raise their voices to claim their rights through the union and thanks to the help of Emilienne Intongwa, a feminist activist who visits the most rural communities to change the conditions of domestic and labor abuse suffered by these women. . She carries out pedagogy with educational campaigns so that women of all ages can empower themselves in the midst of the hostile contexts in which they survive. They come together to give a new meaning to the work of women in the mines, and thus achieve the social status and economic stability that men have.



