Democratic Republic of the Congo | Three Americans sentenced to death in Congo

Democratic Republic of the Congo|The Americans were found guilty, among other things, of participating in a criminal conspiracy and terrorism in connection with the coup attempt in May.

Three An American citizen has been sentenced to death for his involvement in the May coup attempt in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

A total of 37 defendants were sentenced to death in the Congolese military court on Friday, Reuters reported. Citizens of the United States, Great Britain, Canada, Belgium and the Congo have been accused in court. The trial began in July.

Armed men briefly seized the office of the presidential office in the capital, Kinshasa, on May 19. The takeover was interrupted when the security service killed a Congolese politician living in the United States who was leading the group Christian Malangan.

One among those sentenced to death was Malanga’s son. In addition to him, his friend was sentenced to death. According to Reuters, the men played American football on the same team in Utah during high school. Both convicts are in their twenties.

The third American sentenced to death was Malanga’s business partner.

All three Americans were found guilty of criminal conspiracy, terrorism and other crimes.

The verdict was read in a tent in the courtyard of the Ndolo military prison on the outskirts of the capital Kinshasa. The accused sat in front of the judge dressed in prison clothes. The sentencing took place on live television.

Malanga the boy previously told the court that his father had threatened to kill him if he had not participated in the coup attempt. The boy also said that it was his first trip to the Congo, where he had traveled at the invitation of his father. The boy said he hadn’t seen his father in years. His mother has said that the boy is innocent.

The verdict was read in a tent in the courtyard of the Ndolo military prison on the outskirts of the capital Kinshasa. The accused sat in front of the judge dressed in prison clothes.

A spokesperson for the US State Department Matthew Miller said that the staff of the US Embassy in the Congo participated in the trial and followed the development of the case closely.

He pointed out that it is possible for those convicted in the legal process of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to appeal the sentence they received.

37 accused the family of the Belgian-Congolese man among them has released to the Congolese president For Félix Tshisekedi addressed video messages in which the family has asked for the man’s release.

The stepmother of an American sentenced to death has said that her stepson traveled to the Congo on vacation. According to a fundraising website set up by the man’s family, he feels lonely and isolated in a Congolese prison.