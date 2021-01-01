Ebola is far more deadly than Covid-19. But despite poverty and conflict, the Democratic Republic of the Congo defeated two Ebola epidemics in 2020.

BERLIN taz | There should have been reasons to celebrate: the dreaded viral disease Ebola was defeated twice this year in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. On June 25th the World Health Organization WHO announce the end of the largest Ebola epidemic to date, which has ravaged the mountain forests and villages of eastern Congo since August 2018 and claimed 2,287 confirmed deaths. At this time, Ebola broke out again in one of its retreats 1,500 kilometers further west in the rainforests on the swampy lower reaches of the Congo River – but on November 18, this smaller epidemic was also defeated, after 55 deaths.

Ebola – named after the river in the Congo where the virus was first identified in 1976 – is a by-product of modernity and the penetration of human settlements into previously untouched forest areas. The virus leaps from animal carriers such as monkeys or flying foxes to humans, presumably upon contact with excretions, and is transmitted from person to person through infected body fluids. Getting infected is much easier than with Covid-19, and much more likely to die from it. The 2,287 deaths in Eastern Congo were the result of only 3,324 known cases of infection. The largest Ebola epidemic in world history – from late 2013 to mid-2016, first in Guinea, then in Liberia and Sierra Leone – killed 11,325 people, with around 28,600 cases.

But although the affected regions are all among the poorest in the world, where there is hardly any health system, African doctors are now certain that they have Ebola under control. Vaccines were developed in Guinea that were later so effective in the Congo that they were used for humanitarian reasons even before they were officially approved. Treatment methods have been developed from the many epidemic outbreaks in the Congo, Uganda and West Africa that significantly reduce the risk of death. Despite many fears, it was possible to contain all of Africa’s Ebola epidemics before they could settle in metropolises with millions of people and kill tens of thousands.

The basic recipe for fighting Ebola consists of over-perfect protective measures and downright brutal contact tracing and isolation. And the secret of success is that people participate out of their own conviction. The better that succeeds, the less coercive measures with martial law have to be enforced: total curfews, disinfection of all rooms, contact blocks, movement bans, cremation without witnesses. Such authoritarian steps, still standard in West Africa, took a back seat in the Congo – probably also because the infected area was a war zone and the state was on the defensive. More important was socially supported education via self-help groups, radio stations and churches so that women and children also carry the hygiene rules into their families, as well as targeted interruption of the chains of infection: contact persons of the sick were visited and vaccinated, a total of almost 370,000.

Science and solidarity – this combination was the key to success, said doctors afterwards. Your full-body protective clothing, which you have to wear all the time at work – and can hardly be endured -, outwardly more appropriate for a moon landing than suitable for tropical Africa, is not only protection, but also a signal to the population of how serious the situation is. But it is not an end in itself. The Congolese quickly see through senseless demonstrations of force. But visible successes are rewarded. The difference between 90 and “only” 40 percent death rate not only means more lives saved, but also indicates people’s understanding that it is worth doing the right thing.

Aid funds flowed into the Congo’s fight against Ebola, according to UN figures “several hundred million US dollars” – some of them seeped away without a trace. In the end, however, Congolese, not European, doctors and volunteers defeated Ebola in the Congo, and only they could do it. Measured against this performance and what the people took on, the requirements for protection against Covid-19 are downright child’s play.

Maybe there is a recipe in it that goes beyond disease control. If you keep Ebola and then Covid-19 in check, you can also solve other problems – this idea is beginning to take hold in Africa. Couldn’t you organize yourself effectively against cholera and malaria? Is everyone equal just before hygiene rules or also before the law, the constitution? Shouldn’t priests and politicians preach sensible things instead of rubbish? If you’ve freed yourself before …