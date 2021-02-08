The health authorities of the Democratic Republic of the Congo confirmed on 7 February a new case of Ebola in the east of the country, after a woman died near the city of Butembo after contracting the disease. At the moment, the authorities did not confirm if it is a new outbreak or a case associated with the last epidemic of the disease, which ended in 2020 and in which the husband of the deceased died.

The Minister of Health of the Congo, Eteni Longondo, reported on February 7 that a woman died on February 3 from Ebola near the city of Butembo, in the northeast of the country. “We analyzed the sample sent from Butembo and it was a positive case. Unfortunately, the patient passed away,” Longondo said.

The minister wanted to make a call for calm and assured that “the population of Butembo should not panic because we have already organized the response. A team will arrive tomorrow in Beni,” he said, adding that more personnel will be mobilized next week. from the capital, Kinshasa.

Medical workers from the Democratic Republic of the Congo disinfect the casket of an Ebola victim in 2018 – The government announced that the disease had returned John WESSELS AFP / File

The woman had presented the first symptoms on February 1 and died in hospital before knowing the results of the tests. Her husband had died of the disease during the previous Ebola pandemic in the country, which was terminated last November, so it now remains to be resolved if his case corresponds to a new outbreak or a related isolated episode. with the previous epidemic.

11 Ebola epidemics in the Congo since 1976

Since Ebola was first detected in the country in 1976, 11 different epidemics have struck the Congolese population.

The last one was concluded just three months ago. However, in June 2020 the tenth and deadliest outbreak in the history of the country had also ended, which was also the second most lethal in the world, with a total of 2,299 deaths.

That outbreak began in 2018 and was fought amid unprecedented challenges, such as an entrenched conflict between armed groups, the world’s largest measles epidemic, and the spread of Covid-19.

WHO Secretary General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on his Twitter account that the organization “is collaborating with the local and national health authorities of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to quickly locate, identify and support the contacts of the new confirmed case. of Ebola in Butembo. “

