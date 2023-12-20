This Wednesday, December 20, nearly 44 million Congolese were called to the polls in general elections to elect various government officials. Citizens cast their vote among more than 18 candidates for the Presidency, to which the current president, Félix Tshisekedi, also aspires. Voting day has been marked by opening delays in several polling stations, operational problems and violence in several regions of the country.

The people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo went to the polls. This Wednesday, the polling stations opened their doors – hours late in some cases – in a general election in which the current president, Félix Tshisekedi, intends to repeat his position in the Executive for the second time.

The opening of the first polling station, scheduled for 6:00 (local time) throughout the country, was in the eastern city of Kisangani. There, the day passed normally, a reality very different from that of many other voting centers. Without going any further, in the capital, Kinshasa, voting began around 9:00 am

“I have been here since 06:30 and I have noticed that the materials have arrived very late. The agents of the Ceni – Independent National Electoral Commission – have just arrived,” declared Carine Dibo, one of the voters from the Kalamu commune to the EFE agency. .

And the opening of polling stations in the second largest country in Africa is not a simple task. The lack of State presence in some remote areas, the poor condition of the roads or insecurity make it difficult to install, open and supervise centers. Problems that Ceni herself has recognized and that she has promised to “take care of.”

A woman casts her vote in Kinshasa on December 20, 2023. © John Wessels / AFP

“For offices that open late, the lost time will be recovered. This means that if the center opens at 10:00 a.m., you will have the right to eleven hours of voting, if there are people who require it. If the material arrives late, “People will vote anyway, even if we have to go until the next day. The principle is that all Congolese can vote,” said Denis Kadima, president of Ceni, during an intervention on the national channel 'RTNC'.

The Government declared a holiday this Wednesday, closed the borders and suspended domestic flights. Nearly 44 million Congolese were called to the polls to elect around 100,000 positions – between national and provincial legislators or councilors, among others.

For the first time, Congolese citizens residing in South Africa, Belgium, the United States, Canada and France were approved to vote.

The specter of violence and electoral fraud

The situation in the African country is tense. The armed conflict in the east, ravaged by rebel militias for decades, overshadowed much of the electoral campaign. On December 15, two parliamentary candidates were murdered, as part of the electoral violence that has been experienced in the nation and which has been condemned by human rights groups. H H.

The problem is so much that in some provinces the holding of the elections was directly ruled out. This is the case of the territories of Masisi and Rutshuru, in that province, it was not possible to hold the vote due to violence, as well as the territory of Kwamouth, in the western province of Mai-Ndombe, hit by inter-community clashes over the land.

A problem that adds to the specter of electoral fraud. The opposition, civil society and religious observers have denounced a lack of electoral transparency, pointing to problems with voter lists and identification cards.

A woman searches for her name at a polling station in Goma, in the restive east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on December 20, 2023. © Moses Sawasawa / AP

For this reason, several observation missions – with nearly 25,000 electoral observers – were deployed on December 20. The largest, CENCO-ECC – a union of Catholic and Protestant churches – promised on Tuesday to conduct a “parallel count.”

“31.37% of polling stations did not open this morning, 45.1% experienced malfunctions in electronic voting devices (EDVs). In addition, access to polling stations was prohibited in 9.8% of polling stations. election observers and acts of violence were recorded in 7.84% of the centers, 5.88% were destroyed,” the organization noted in its report this Wednesday.

Although the vote counting was scheduled to begin as soon as the polls closed – scheduled for 5:00 p.m. local time – the results are not expected for several days.

With Reuters, AFP and EFE