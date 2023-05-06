First modification: Last modification:
Floods in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have left dozens of people buried in the mud. The authorities estimate that at least 200 people have lost their lives, and they hope with regret that the number will increase with the passing of the hours. Although these types of disasters are common in the nation, due to the type of soil, this region had not been hit by rains of this magnitude since 2014.
