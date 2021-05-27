Thousands of people rushed to flee Goma, some traversing landscapes marked by lava, after authorities said a second volcanic eruption could occur at any moment.

The authorities of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have been evacuating part of the city of Goma, in the east of the country, since the morning of May 27, fearing a new eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano.

Scientists continue to detect seismic movements and the presence of magma in areas near the city, which has put citizens and authorities alike on alert.

“Given these scientific observations, an eruption on land or under the lake cannot be ruled out at this time, and could occur with little or no warning,” said Constant Ndima Kongba, the province’s military governor.

The Government wanted to remind that the equation is preventive, but that it must be taken seriously.

Under this threat, thousands of people left the city on foot, with huge bags on their heads. Others fled by car, creating traffic jams throughout the city, or in large ships that carried them across Lake Kivu.

Many are heading to nearby territories and to Rwanda, whose border is very close.

#RDC Selon les scientifiques, Goma is encore sous menace persistent d’éruption & des secausses seismiques à répétition. Cela oblige the Gouvernement à activer à titre preventif a Plan d’évacuation progressive des habitants au plus tôt, avant that the menace soit totalement écartée pic.twitter.com/dDhdrQBv4u – Ministère de la Communication et Médias / RDC (@Com_mediasRDC) May 26, 2021



The authorities of South Kivu, a neighboring province, have indicated that they have every disposition to help the victims of this catastrophe and reception places and host families have been created.

Nyiragongo, one of the most active volcanoes in the world

Goma volcanologists warned Thursday that in a worst-case scenario, a volcanic eruption under the lake, accompanied by a major earthquake, could trigger a sudden release of carbon dioxide from the lake floor.

Such an explosion could suffocate thousands of people, they said.

32 people were killed last Saturday night when the Nyiragongo sent a wall of molten lava downhill towards the city, destroying 17 villages along the way. The eruption destroyed some 3,000 houses and left more than 20,000 people homeless. At least 40 people are still missing.

This general view of Lake Kivu in Goma shows locals after an evacuation order was issued on May 27, 2021. © Guerchom NDEBO / AFP

In the last eruption in 2002, lava flows killed about 250 people, destroyed 20% of the city of Goma and caused the flight of hundreds of thousands of people as well as creating serious respiratory problems for the inhabitants of the area.

With Reuters and EFE