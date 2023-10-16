At least 47 people died and others were missing after an improvised boat sank in the Congo River in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Friday, according to the latest report presented on Monday by the Minister of Transport. This type of accident is common in the country.

New river accident in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The sinking of a ship called a “whaler” on Friday in the Congo River left at least 47 dead and an unknown number missing, the Minister of Transport of the Democratic Republic of the Congo reported on Monday evening, October 16.

The previous report, communicated on Sunday by the authorities of the province of Équateur (northwest), indicated at least 28 dead and dozens missing.

According to information collected early Monday afternoon by the river commissioner on site, “we have recovered 47 bodies,” declared the Minister of Transport, Marc Ekila, during a press conference with his Communication counterpart and Government spokesperson, Patrick Muyaya.

“As the ship was in an irregular situation, we were not able to have the manifest to determine exactly the number of passengers who were on board,” he added. The accident was due to “overloading”, according to the minister, who also recalled that “wooden boats” were not authorized to navigate at night.

The “whaler” was leaving Mbandaka towards the territory of Bolomba, in the province of Équateur, when it capsized during the night from Friday to Saturday.

“We have asked the provincial authorities to create a commission of inquiry,” added the Minister of Transport.

Frequent shipwrecks, a requested action plan

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, a large country in Central Africa, has very few passable roads and travel is often through lakes, as well as the Congo River and its tributaries, where shipwrecks are frequent and often with high tolls.

According to the report of the Council of Ministers on Friday, President Félix Tshisekedi, in power since the beginning of 2019 and candidate for re-election next December, asked the government “to do everything possible to avoid shipwrecks (…) the main causes among them the overload of passengers and goods, poor signage on navigable waterways, night navigation and non-compliance with the rules by ships.

According to him, “an action plan” is necessary for the Congo River to play a “driving role in economic development” as a waterway.

*With AFP; adapted from its French original