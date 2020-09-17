Representatives of some 70 armed groups in South Kivu, a wealthy mining province in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), pledged on September 16 to “Cease hostilities”, according to a statement written after three days of negotiations in Murhesa, near Bukavu. A similar meeting took place in December 2019, bringing together around half of the militias who signed this ceasefire. It was not more successful than another call, this time launched in March 2019 by Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi. “The new government is reaching out to you! “ had promised the latter to the militiamen, that the Congolese power, weak and corrupt, tries to reincorporate into a regular army, itself accused of massacres and war crimes in the eastern provinces of the DRC. To the indifference of the international community, and despite the largest deployment of peacekeepers in the area, nearly 1,300 people have been killed and more than half a million displaced in Ituri, North and South Kivu, for the last eighteen months alone. Figures which only partially reflect the barbarity of this conflict, the deadliest since the end of the Second World War, and which involves the looting of a subsoil considered to be the richest on the planet. The considerable number of armed groups reflects as much the voracious appetite of neighboring countries, in particular Rwanda and Uganda, which exploit Kivu by intervening militias, as the logic of self-defense or predation of other makeshift “armies”. supposed to protect local populations. The sustainability of this ceasefire will therefore depend on the capacity of the Congolese government to finally succeed in reintegrating the militiamen into civilian life or the regular army.