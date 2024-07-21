Washington (Union)

Democratic leaders have expressed relief that President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the presidential race, after intense pressure not to present himself as the party’s official nominee, while Republicans said Biden should resign “immediately.” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer praised President Joe Biden yesterday, describing him as a “great patriot” after he announced his withdrawal from the race for the White House.

“Obviously it wasn’t an easy decision to make, but once again he put his country, his party and our future first,” he said. “Joe, today shows what a great patriot you are.”

Former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton praised President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the presidential race, and announced their support for his vice president Kamala Harris’ candidacy for the presidency.

In a joint statement, the Clintons praised Biden’s “extraordinary career of service” and said they were honored to join him in endorsing Harris as the Democratic nominee “and will do everything we can to support her.” They added, “Nothing has made us more concerned for our country than the threat posed by a second Trump term. He has promised to be a dictator from day one.”

In contrast, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said President Joe Biden should resign “immediately,” after the latter announced his withdrawal from the presidential race due to intense pressure due to his age. “If Joe Biden is unqualified to run for president, he is unqualified to be president, and he must resign immediately,” Johnson said in a statement.