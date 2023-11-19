The Democratic Party rises and the 5 Stars fall. AVS above 4%. Calenda beats Renzi





Voters of the Democratic Party have no doubts: alliance with Giuseppe Conte’s 5 Star Movement and not with the center of Calenda, Renzi and Più Europa. The vast majority of those who vote Dem think this way, 71.3%. Only 28.7% of Democratic Party voters ask for an agreement with the parties and forces of the center area. It is the main data of the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general director of Lab21.01.

Among the voters of Centre-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has a more effective and efficient vision for the good of the country according to 56.4% of those interviewed. Matteo Salvini is in a good position with 38.7% approval. Forza Italia secretary Antonio Tajani stops at 4.9%.

Between parties, Fratelli d’Italia and Lega essentially stable. Just like Forza Italia, the Pd rises slightly and the M5S loses 0.2%. Azione beats Italia Viva and the Left-Green Alliance is above 4%.

Survey November 17

Survey November 17

Survey November 17

Survey November 17

Survey November 17th



Subscribe to the newsletter

