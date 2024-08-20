On this point, Biden, who is usually analytically accurate, was actually wrong: He is not the only one who can beat Trump. The fact that Harris has gained popularity simply because of her younger age and fresh appearance shows how much America needed an alternative to the two old presidents and their well-known positions.

Whether that will be enough for Harris on election day is another matter. The new election campaign has only just begun, and in the end it is not about the mood at the Democratic Party Convention, but above all about the few swing voters.

The tactical considerations that were at the forefront of the switch to Harris have obscured the public perception of the greatness that Biden demonstrated by stepping down. He had the nomination secured and could have taken the risk. Instead, he stepped down and showed once again what a statesman he is.

The contrast to the egomaniacal Republican candidate, who does not even accept officially certified election defeats, could not be greater. The Democrats were right to thank Biden in Chicago.

