New York Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, was indicted on Wednesday night (25) on federal corruption charges, the newspaper revealed first-hand. New York Times.

A wide-ranging investigation has found that Adams received illegal campaign contributions from foreign governments in 2021. Prosecutors in the case and the FBI are expected to hold a press conference on Thursday (26) to detail the crimes.

With the indictment, the Democrat becomes the first New York mayor to be hit with criminal charges while in office.

One of Adams’ attorneys, Brendan Maguire, said they had not yet been notified of the charges. The New York mayor has pleaded not guilty and said the corruption investigation was politically motivated.

“I always knew that if I stood up for New Yorkers I would be a target — and a target I have become. If I am charged, I am innocent and will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit,” Adams said in a statement.

The investigation was already known to the press, but there had not yet been a formal charge against the Democratic mayor. In November of last year, Eric Adams had his cell phones and an iPad seized by the FBI due to alleged ties to the Turkish government.

As the corruption investigation has progressed in recent weeks, the mayor’s police commissioner, schools chancellor and chief legal counsel have resigned.

The indictment revealed by the Times has led to a series of calls for the city manager to resign.

The first to speak out in this regard, before the news spread, was Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the United States House of Representatives.

Democratic New York City Council members Lincoln Restler and Shahana Hanif, as well as New York State Assemblywoman Emily Gallagher, also encouraged Adams to resign.

New York State Senator John Liu said: “Mayor Adams is simply incapable of doing his job and for the good of all New Yorkers, he must resign immediately.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has yet to comment on the allegations involving Adams and his administration. She has the power to remove him from office.

This is not the first accusation in the American justice system against the Democratic mayor. Eric Adams was accused in November of sexual assault committed in 1993, when he worked as a police captain.