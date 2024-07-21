Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/21/2024 – 18:29

Several influential party voices praised the president’s historic decision to clear the way for another candidate. But some held back from automatically endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement. After weeks of pressure from within his own party and public requests from influential party members, President Joe Biden finally announced on Sunday (21/07) that he will drop his bid for reelection.

After the decision was announced, several members of the Democratic Party welcomed the decision, calling Biden, 81, a “patriot” and a “hero.” But not everyone has yet expressed support for Biden’s decision to endorse his running mate, Kamala Harris, as his replacement to head the Democratic ticket.

Biden’s praise came from figures such as Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and influential party figures such as former Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Senator Chuck Schumer.

Obama says Biden’s withdrawal is a ‘proof of love’ for the US

In a statement, former President Barack Obama – under whom Joe Biden served as vice president between 2009 and 2017 – praised the current occupant of the White House’s decision and called him a “patriot”.

“Joe Biden was one of the most important presidents of the United States, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we were also reminded – once again – that he is a patriot of the highest order,” said Obama, who, according to the American press, was among the Democrats who, behind the scenes, had been pushing for him to withdraw.

“I also know that Joe [Biden] “He has never backed down from a fight. For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new candidate is certainly one of the most difficult moments of his life. But I know he would not have made this decision unless he believed it was the right one for America. It is a testament to Joe Biden’s love for his country – and a historic example of a genuine public servant who, once again, put the interests of the American people ahead of his own,” Obama added.

Clinton couple praises Biden and warns against Trump

Other praise for Biden came from former President Bill Clinton (1993-2001) and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who released a joint statement listing the current president’s achievements.

“President Biden concluded his extraordinary career of service with a presidency that led America out of an unprecedented pandemic, created millions of new jobs, rebuilt a battered economy, strengthened our democracy, and restored our standing in the world. In every way, he advanced our Founders’ goal of building a more perfect union and his own stated goal of restoring the soul of our nation. We join millions of Americans in thanking President Biden for all he has accomplished, standing up for America time and time again, always with what is best for the country at the forefront of his mind,” the statement read.

In another passage, the Clintons warn of the risks of a return of Republican Donald Trump to the US Presidency. “We have been through many ups and downs, but nothing has made us more concerned about our country than the threat posed by a second Trump term. He has promised to be a dictator since day one, and the recent decision by his servile Supreme Court will only encourage him to further destroy the Constitution.”

Other Democrats

Other Democrats also praised Biden for his historic decision, which marks the first time a White House incumbent has withdrawn from running for re-election in 56 years.

Senator Bernie Sanders said Biden served the US “with honor and dignity.” “As the first president to picket with striking workers, he has been the most pro-working-class president in modern American history. Thank you, Mr. President, for all you have done,” Sanders wrote on Twitter.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who is seen as one of the candidates to replace Biden, said the president “is a great public servant who knows better than anyone what it takes to defeat Donald Trump.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom called Biden “extraordinary.” “He will be remembered in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents,” he said.

Former Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who like Obama was singled out as one of the Democrats who had been working behind the scenes to pull out, also publicly praised Biden after the announcement. “President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values ​​and leadership make him one of the most consequential presidents in American history,” Pelosi said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, called Biden a “true patriot” on Sunday. “Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader, but he is a truly incredible human being. His decision, of course, was not easy, but he has once again put his country, his party and our future first,” Schumer said in a statement.

Not all Democrats have announced support for Kamala Harris

Minutes after announcing his withdrawal, Biden said he was endorsing his running mate, Kamala Harris, as his replacement to lead the Democratic ticket. The nomination of a running mate is not an automatic process, and would still have to be made official at the party’s convention in August.

Despite Biden’s endorsement, not all Democrats who praised the president for dropping out immediately endorsed Harris. Among those who have held back from making such statements are Senator Sanders, former President Obama and former Representative Pelosi.

Obama even seemed to indicate in his statement that he expects an open nominating process at the convention, possibly paving the way for other names to compete for the nomination.

“We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that our party leaders will be able to create a process from which a great candidate emerges. I believe that Joe Biden’s vision of a generous, prosperous, and united America, one that offers opportunity for all, will be on full display at the Democratic Convention in August. And I hope that each of us will be prepared to carry that message of hope and progress into November and beyond,” Obama said.

Although she did not make any statement to that effect on Sunday, Pelosi is also said to be among the Democratic figures in favor of a new process for choosing a nominee to run for President, according to the American press.

But while several Democrats held off on automatically endorsing Harris on Sunday, others were more enthusiastic, including the Clintons. “We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do everything we can to support her,” the Clintons said in their statement published on X. “Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we have to elect her.”

Representative Jim Clyburn, a close figure to Biden, also endorsed Harris. “I echo the good judgment he demonstrated in choosing Vice President Harris to lead this nation at his side, and I am proud to follow his lead in supporting her candidacy to succeed him as the Democratic Party’s nominee for president in 2024,” he said.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., also issued a statement supporting Harris. “I support Kamala Harris for president,” Warren’s statement read. “Harris is the person the voters have chosen to succeed Joe Biden if necessary. She can unite our party, take on Donald Trump, and win in November.”

Trump campaign reacts to announcement, Republicans call for Biden to resign

Biden’s withdrawal is also likely to prompt Republican Donald Trump’s campaign to rethink its strategy. In recent weeks, Trump has been focusing his attacks on Biden. On Saturday, at his first rally since surviving an assassination attempt, Trump insulted the president, saying Biden was “stupid” and had a “low IQ.”

This Sunday, after Biden dropped out, Trump returned to distributing attacks, stating that Biden was “not fit” to run in a post on the Truth Social network.

“Joe Biden was unfit to run for President and he is certainly unfit to serve – and he never has been! He only became President by lying, by telling fake news, and by not leaving his basement. Everyone around him, including his doctor and the media, knew he was unfit to be President, and he wasn’t – and now look at what he has done to our country, with millions of people streaming across our border, completely unchecked and unchecked, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will undo the damage he has done very quickly. Make America Great Again!” Trump said.

Other Republicans, in turn, argued that Biden should also resign from the Presidency immediately, following his decision not to run for re-election.

“If Joe Biden cannot run for re-election, he cannot and is unfit to serve as President of the United States. He must resign immediately. The Democratic Party is in absolute freefall over its blatantly corrupt and desperate attempt to cover up the fact that Joe Biden is unfit for office,” said Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a pro-Trump Republican, followed suit and called for Biden to resign. “At this unprecedented moment in American history, we need to set the record straight about what just happened. The Democratic Party forced the Democratic nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election. … If Joe Biden is unfit to run for president, he is unfit to serve as president. He must resign from office immediately. November 5th cannot come soon enough.”