The Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, 83-year-old and former Speaker of the US House of Representatives, announced this Friday that in 2024 he will stand for re-election to try to keep his seat in San Francisco.

“Now more than ever our city needs us to advance the values ​​of San Francisco and our recovery. Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with freedom and justice for ALL. That’s why I’m running for re-election and I respectfully ask for your vote,” he said on X (formerly Twitter).

Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values ​​and further our recovery. Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for re-election — and respectfully ask for your vote.… — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) September 8, 2023

The one who has been the first and only woman to preside over the House of Representatives in US history ceased to be in charge of that chamber after the Democrats lost their majority there in the November 2022 midterm elections.

(Also read: Is a visa needed to enter the United States when traveling on a stopover?)

When that same month he announced his intention not to seek leadership of the opposition Democratic caucus, He did make it clear that he was going to keep his seat representing the 12th District of San Francisco, that in 2024 it will try to preserve.

Her decision to withdraw from the political front line was influenced by the attack her husband suffered at the end of October at the family home in San Francisco by a man who was looking for her.

Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul Pelosi.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland and mother of five children, Pelosi made history by becoming the first woman to preside over the House of Representatives in 2007, a position he held until in 2011 the Democrats lost their majority in that chamber.

The representative for San Francisco was again the third in the presidential succession line, behind the vice president, when she was re-elected in January 2019 as the highest authority in Congress, a position that she renewed in 2021.

At that time, his feud with former Republican President Donald Trump (2017-2021) marked his career.

(Also: $16 an hour: in the US they are looking for digital nomads to work part-time)

It was she who initiated the two political trials against him in 2019 for his pressure on Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and in 2021 for the assault on the Capitol on January 6 of that year, of which he was acquitted.

EFE