Genoa – A public meeting organized bydemocratic jurists association is scheduled at the Cap in via Albertazzi on Friday 20 May at 5.30 pm. Theme: differentiated autonomy and privatization of public services. Professor Massimo Villone and Marco Bersani will speak remotely. Interventions by Maria Rosa Aluigi for the Sos Salute Liguria Network as well as delegates of the Chamber of Labor are foreseen: Laura Andrei general secretary Filt Cgil Liguria (Tpl), Silvano Chiantia General secretary Filctem Cgil Genoa (water and energy), Andrea Giacobbe General secretary Flc Cgil Genoa (school system), Luca Infantino general secretary FP CGIL Genova (health), Gianluca Marchiani provincial secretary FP CGIL Genova (integrated waste cycle).

I’m Election candidates invited to the meeting of the Municipality of Genoa, confirmed the presence of Marras, Crucioli and the councilor Campora representing Bucci.