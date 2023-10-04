Elon Musk to a forum on artificial intelligence at the United States Capitol. LEAH MILLIS (REUTERS)

“This is not your grandmother’s democracy,” asks one of the world’s most important democratic theorists, Jane Mansbridge. Even political parties were democratic innovations… in the 19th century. So was the female vote and the extension of suffrage, the entry of civil society in all its forms into the democratic myriad, union rights and rights associated with protest, the new electoral systems and the mechanisms of direct democracy.

It is not a fashion nor another word.

Democratic innovation is already a specialized field of political science; It has a defined body of literature, its own sections in the most prestigious political science associations in the world, widely recognized authors, and academic and practitioner networks. There are already new political institutions in the world that use random selection for the composition of political bodies with better representative and deliberative credentials than current parliaments. There are new voting systems, increasingly used in the United States, including cities like New York, that allow people to express their preferences; for example ranking candidates instead of having to choose the least bad one.

There are new institutions for the political representation of new political subjects, such as animals, nature and future generations. There are more ambitious proposals to turn the system around. There are databases like Participate and Latinnowith thousands of experiences, and global networks such as Democracy R&D, People Powered and KNOCA.

Between 2020 and 2021, the OECD published four reports on what it called the “deliberative wave”: more than 300 cases of citizen assemblies around the world that used civic lottery to select their members. Also eight cases of institutionalization of these new political bodies in cities such as Toronto, Paris, Brussels and Bogotá. For a decade, Ireland has held six citizens’ assemblies on constitutional reform, gender equality, Dublin, biodiversity and drug use. Mongolia has passed a law with a mandate to launch “deliberative polls” – another model of democratic innovation created by Stanford professor James Fishkin – before a constitutional reform.

There are also changes in ideals. There are new reflections about the ethics of representation, about democratic ontologies, about the role of deliberation and consensus. Hopefully the democracy of the future involves ideals of civic friendship to balance the adversarial democratic institutions that predominate in our system – political parties, majority rules, multiple veto points and other institutions designed centuries ago for political confrontation – and also in our common space, from our segregated cities to social networks. We need unitary democratic institutions in our systems, as Mansbridge called them in the 1980s, built specifically to bring citizens together rather than continue to divide them.

Social infrastructure in networks of public libraries, quality public education and healthcare, impartial heads of state, independent press and bureaucracy, and random citizen assemblies are unitary democratic institutions.

There are also fierce debates in this field. One is between those who attack the elections and those who defend them. There are discrepancies regarding the speed of change. There is also a heartfelt criticism related to what is beginning to be called “democratic colonization”: the export of models and institutions without further reflection and often with some feeling of cultural superiority on the part of the Global North. There are also those who think that everything is a smokescreen to prevent “real” change.

The usual conservative arguments will appear. You have to listen to them, because many times they also say true things.

that we are going to become 1984 of Orwell if we take action, but is it normal that our public sphere is already dominated by a guy like Elon Musk, or that the current system has thrown us a Trump? Isn’t it already a dystopia? Slippery slope fallacies abound: “If you capture Trump, you will end free speech”; “if you regulate the networks, you will no longer be able to have any”; “If you reform parliaments, the dictatorship will return.” Precaution as a principle of action, that is, doing nothing.

This century will have to produce its own democratic reengineering. The paths of democratic innovation require abandoning fear and a lot of open-mindedness. They require acting decisively. If we continue to cling to our victories of two centuries ago, we will have none in this one. We must shake off the dust and seriously think about how the design of new political institutions is going to confront the abuses of the existing ones and can improve things.

Felipe Rey Salamanca He is a professor at the Pontifical Javeriana University of Colombia, received his doctorate from the Pompeu Fabra University and was a visiting researcher at Princeton University. He is the author of The Representative System (Gedisa, 2023) and co-founder of the democratic innovation laboratory iDeemos.

