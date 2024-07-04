All of the Democratic governors of the US states pledged during a meeting with President Joe Biden to “support” him in his quest to remain in the presidential race and win a second term.

“We said we would support him,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said at the White House after the meeting, while Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the 81-year-old Biden was “fit” for the job after his debate performance prompted calls for him to drop out of the race.

In turn, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that Biden is “in the race to win it.”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a rising star in the Democratic Party, wrote on Twitter after the meeting, “Joe Biden is our nominee. He is here to win and I support him.”

The White House is doing its best to put out the fires fueled by reports in the New York Times and CNN that Biden is now questioning the future of his candidacy.