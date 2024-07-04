US President reaffirmed his intention to continue in the race in a meeting with 24 party governors this Wednesday (3.Jul)

All 24 Democratic governors have shown support for US President Joe Biden’s candidacy after a meeting on Wednesday night (3.Jul.2024) at the White House in Washington DC. The information is from New York Times.

After more than an hour of conversation, described as “France”the governors said they remain in favor of trying to reelect the 81-year-old Democrat, despite concerns about a possible victory by former President Donald Trump (Republican).

The meeting was an attempt to calm the party’s spirits after the negative repercussions of the first presidential debate against Trump on Thursday (June 27). Since then, speculation about a possible replacement for the Democrat began to emerge.

“The president is our candidate. The president is the leader of our party.”said Maryland Governor Wes Moore. According to him, Biden “made it very clear that he is committed to winning”.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, who participated in the meeting virtually, said Biden assured him he had no plans to give up his bid for reelection.

“He was honest in admitting that he was exhausted on the day of the debate”he said. “The president demonstrated clarity and focus during our meeting, and I found him to be steadfast. I think people will need to see him in person and on TV to be convinced that he is prepared. And he is.”

Green, who is also a doctor, also said that voters will have to choose between re-electing “a decent 81-year-old human being who can get tired” or “a 78-year-old former president with deep and disturbing personality traits”.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday (July 3) that rumors that the president is considering withdrawing from the re-election race are unfounded. “absolutely false”.

Jean-Pierre said Biden acknowledges having had “a bad night” during the clash against the Republican. However, he stated that the president’s agendas are popular among Americans and that he wants to continue defending them.