The governor of Massachusetts, the Democrat Maura T. Healey, declared a state of emergency this Tuesday (8) due to the lack of shelters for immigrants due to the increase in the flow of families to the American state.

The Democrat said in a statement that the emergency serves as a warning to the government of President Joe Biden and the state of Massachusetts itself about the “unsustainable” situation, as it adds to the affordable housing crisis faced by the state.

Currently, there are more than 5,600 immigrant families – more than 20,000 people – in Massachusetts shelters, including children and pregnant women.

This Tuesday, Healey sent a letter to the Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, in which he highlighted that work permits for immigrants are essential to face this crisis and asked that the issuing process be accelerated.

In addition, he requested that the resources allocated by the federal government be increased so that the states can provide shelter and services to immigrant families.

Last month, the city of New York, governed by fellow Democrat Eric Adams, announced that it would give adult immigrants who have been in shelters for a long time a period of 60 days to find alternative housing, in order to make room for families with children. that have been arriving non-stop since last year.

“There is no guarantee that we will be able to provide shelter and services to new arrivals,” said the pamphlet distributed by New York City to immigrants. “Please consider another city when making your decision on where to settle in the US.”

In May, Adams was dropped from Biden’s re-election campaign for criticizing his immigration policies.

“It’s not about asylum seekers and migrants, we all came from somewhere to pursue the American dream,” said Adams. “It is the irresponsibility of the Republican Party in Washington to refuse to do real immigration reform, and it is the irresponsibility of the White House to not address this issue.”

Last week, he suggested that New York might soon declare an emergency as well because of the migration crisis.

“Our next phase of this strategy, now that we’ve run out of space, is we have to figure out how we’re going to focus on the inevitable, there’s no more space. [para acolher imigrantes]said Adams. (With EFE Agency)