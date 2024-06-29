U.S. President Joe Biden during the first debate of the 2024 presidential election with former U.S. President Donald J. Trump at the McCamish Pavilion at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., June 27, 2024. The first debate of the 2024 presidential election was hosted by CNN. | Photo: EFE/EPA/WILL LANZONI / CNN

Democratic Party donors are “upset” with criticism of President Joe Biden’s “poor performance” in the first debate of the 2024 presidential campaign in the United States, with candidate Donald Trump, last Thursday (27). The information was released by The New York Timesthis Saturday (29).

The discomfort on the part of donors occurred after some of the richest people in the United States criticized Biden’s stance.

A source told the American newspaper that some discussions were held with political consultants to evaluate “mysterious rules” that would allow Biden to be removed from the ticket, in addition to his replacement at the Democratic National Convention.

According to The New York Timessome mega-donors, including Ron Conway and Laurene Powell Jobs, called, texted and emailed each other about the situation, which they described as a potential catastrophe. They even tried to persuade Joe Biden’s first lady to dissuade him from running.

Another donor who was planning an intimate fundraiser with the US president in attendance pulled out of the event because of the debate.

The donor crisis comes as former President Donald Trump has outperformed Biden in each of the past two months, opening up a lead of his own.

In an editorial, published on Friday (28), the The New York Times also urged that President Joe Biden should clear the way for a new Democratic challenger in the presidential race.