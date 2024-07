US President Joe Biden’s health has been under question since his poor performance in the first presidential debate ahead of the November election. | Photo: EFE/EPA/TOM BRENNER

A report by American broadcaster NBC points to a drastic drop in President Joe Biden’s campaign funding.

This comes as a result of the departure of several key Democratic funders amid pressure for the president to step down due to his age.

Biden’s campaign fundraising for re-election could fall by half this month, according to projections, as donors worry he could defeat Republican Donald Trump in the November race.

Four people close to Biden’s campaign spoke to NBC News and revealed that fundraising numbers “are already disastrous” and that “money has been completely cut off,” while one source said a call between Biden and major donors “seemed so contrived that funders didn’t buy it.”

According to sources consulted by the American broadcaster, some of the campaign’s most important fundraisers have refused to contact potential financiers for fear that Biden will not lead the Democratic Party’s presidential ticket.

A number of “rich people” threatened to stop donating to Democrats last week until Biden dropped out.

Among them are Disney heiress Abigal Disney, who has already withheld her stake amid rumors that the president is in poor health; Netflix co-founder Reed Hasting; and philanthropist Karla Jurvetson, who has also followed suit in halting party benefits.

This drop in sponsorship has already shown signs of materializing. An event held at the home of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, raised $3.7 million, which is less than half the amount raised by a pre-debate event at the home of former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe the week before June 27.