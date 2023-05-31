The second round of the Turkish presidential elections confirmed the polls and consecrated Recep Erdogan’s reign. The current president is on his way to three decades in power, after winning the vote of 52.1% of voters in the second round, against 47.8% for Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Erdogan’s victory signifies the continuation of Turkey’s democratic deterioration and the country’s religious and expansionist policies.

After the first round, we wrote here in our international politics space that the opposition needed a miracle in Turkey, mainly an eventual greater presence of the electorate in the second round. The opposite of what the opposition needed happened, since, instead of growing the number of voters, almost 2 million voters in the first round preferred to stay at home in the second round.

Another issue was that Sinan Ogan officially backed Erdogan, striking a deal on May 22. The nominally independent candidate came third in the first round, with more than 5% of the vote. He was a member of the Nationalist Movement Party, known by the acronym MHP, but left because of even more extreme positions. The MHP is a key ally of Erdogan in parliament, giving the Turkish president a majority.

Unequal election and nationalism

One thing that is important to stress is that the election was not fair. These are not the words of this columnist, but those of Farah Karimi, coordinator of the observer mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Pointing to issues such as state control of the media and restrictions on freedom of expression, he stated that the elections were not marked by fraud, but were not fair, with an “unjustified advantage” to the current president.

This is the first point of analysis of Erdogan’s victory. The authoritarianism of the Turkish state and the corruption of Turkish institutions will continue and gain momentum for the next five years. There are tens of thousands of political prisoners, purges of the armed forces and the judiciary, and partisan intervention in schools and universities. All this accompanied by a strong nationalist and religious tone.

The great symbol of Erdogan’s nationalist and Islamist policy was the conversion of the Hagia Sophia museum into a mosque, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. Even this election was designed for dates that strengthen Erdogan’s speech. The first round was held on May 14, the same day that, in 1950, the Republican People’s Party was defeated for the first time, then led by İsmet Inonu.

Known in Turkish by the acronym CHP, the party is the home of Kemalism, the vision of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the “Father of the Turks”, for Turkey. It is Kilicdaroglu’s party, defeated in the second round, held on May 28. The same day that, in 1453, Mehmet II, leading the Ottoman Turks, entered Constantinople, taking the Byzantine capital, now renamed Istanbul.

The announcement of the new Erdogan government will be made on June 2, which celebrates the anniversary of the official request for the international community to use the country’s Turkish name, spelled Türkiye. All this in the year of the centenary of the Turkish republic, proclaimed on October 29, 1923. All dates will be used by Erdogan not only for a nationalist tone, but also for a personalist and partisan one.

aggressive foreign policy

In addition to the intensification of nationalist and religious discourse, the election victory will certainly be sold as popular approval of Erdogan’s foreign policy. Turkey has been a regional power since its founding in 1923, and its location gives the country a much greater geopolitical importance than would initially be justified, thinking only of economic indices, for example.

Erdogan, meanwhile, actively steered a turnaround in Turkish foreign policy. He distanced himself from Europe, focusing on his strategic surroundings, where he can be much more aggressive. Today, Turkey occupies parts of Syria and has occupied parts of Iraq, and has carried out military operations in both countries. He is an active player on Gulf issues, such as the recent Qatar crisis, and supports Hamas in Gaza.

Turkey is also an important ally of the Azerbaijan dictatorship, being essential for the Azerbaijani victory in the war against Armenia, in 2020. “Allied”, in this case, is almost an understatement, since Azerbaijan is more like a Turkish proxy in matters military. The aforementioned nationalist Ogan even has deep ties with the Aliyev family, which governs Azerbaijan, and they share the pan-Turkic “dream” of the union of states.

The aggressive agenda in foreign policy relates to domestic nationalist discourse and aesthetics. Erdogan often uses symbols from the Ottoman period, when the empire was a global power, not just a regional one. Recently, at the Arab League, Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad warned of what he sees as an “Ottoman danger”. Global pretensions include relations between Turkey and Russia, in addition to the Turkish role of mediator in Ukraine.

Turkey needs to balance four aspects in its current relationship with Russia. First, Russia is a source of technological cooperation at a level that no other country is willing to do. Russia builds nuclear reactors in Turkey and provides state-of-the-art military technology. Second, Russia is a source of hydrocarbons, which serve either as a cheap energy source or are passed on to Europeans, “washing” Russian gas from sanctions.

Third, even so, Russians and Turks are historical strategic rivals, sharing the same geographic space. They have conflicting agendas in the Black Sea and the Caucasus. Cooperation in some fields contrasts with direct confrontation in others. For example, in Syria, where Russia is Assad’s greatest ally, who now sees Turkey as the greatest threat to his power.

Finally, Turkey is a NATO country. Even if you have cold relations with the US or the Europeans. Contrary to what the tweets of a marginal party on the Brazilian radical left say, NATO is an essential part of Turkish and Erdogan’s political calculations. The biggest example of this is the construction of the Istanbul Canal, the topic of a column in June 2021, which will increase NATO’s presence in the Black Sea.

economy and refugees

The nationalist discourse and the aggressive external agenda also play roles in the daily lives of Turks. Erdogan manages an economy in crisis. After the election result, the Turkish lira reached an all-time low. Considering since he has been in power, the crisis is his direct responsibility. He probably doesn’t know how to solve it in the short term. What’s left is attacking the neighbors and blaming non-Turks.

Kurds and Armenians are usually the ball of the hour. Greeks and Europeans in general sometimes too. In the coming months, we will certainly have the Syrians elected “guilty” for the crisis in Turkey. Today, around 2 million Syrian refugees live in Turkey. Blaming refugees for economic problems is nothing new. It would be strange to see an autocrat like Erdogan take responsibility for his own mistakes.