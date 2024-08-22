Minnesota Governor Tim Walz accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination on Wednesday (21) to run for vice president on the ticket led by Kamala Harris, a presidential candidate who will attempt to reach the White House in the November 5 elections.

“It is the honor of my life to accept the nomination for [concorrer a] vice president of the United States,” Walz said to applause from the Democratic audience during the third night of the Democratic National Convention, held at the United Center in Chicago.

Walz began his acceptance speech by thanking Kamala Harris for “putting her trust in him” and inviting him to join her campaign. He also thanked current US President Joe Biden for “four years of strong and historic leadership.”

“We are all here tonight for one beautiful and simple reason: We love this country,” Walz said.

He described himself as “a real person who can make a real difference” and highlighted his advocacy for Social Security, abortion and state aid for education.

Walz, who has the support of the most progressive wing of the Democratic Party, said health care and housing are “human rights.”

“It’s the last half and we’re down one point, but we’re attacking and we have the ball,” said the candidate, who is also a former teacher and American football coach.

“Kamala Harris is ready. Our job now, for everyone watching, is to get in the trenches and block and defend inch by inch, every yard, every phone call, every knock on the door, every five-dollar donation,” he said.

The Democratic vice presidential candidate also advocated for gun regulations, but said he is a hunter and “much better” than many of the Republican lawmakers he has worked with for more than a decade in Washington.