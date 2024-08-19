The Democratic National Convention begins this Monday (19) in Chicago (USA) and should be marked by an atmosphere of transition. The event will serve to formalize the candidacy of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz (vice on the ticket), who will be the Democratic representatives in the presidential election on November 5.

The convention, which will last four days, is expected to bring together around 50,000 people, including delegates, volunteers and journalists, and will be held at the United Center, amidst a tight security scheme.

The highlight of this first convention should be the “farewell speech” by current President Joe Biden, who announced in July that he would not run for re-election, giving way to Kamala.

Biden, heavily criticized by his colleagues after his poor performance during the last debate against Republican candidate Donald Trump, will be accompanied at this convention by important figures from the Democratic Party, including former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

In addition to Biden, former first lady and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and current first lady Jill Biden are also expected to speak on Monday. Barack and Michelle Obama are expected to speak on Tuesday (20). According to reports, the focus of this convention is expected to be the defense of abortion and policies such as taxing the rich.

Kamala Harris, the main name of the event, is expected to speak on the last day of the convention, on Thursday (22), where she will officially accept her presidential candidacy. The current American vice president arrives at the Democratic convention with important data: she currently appears ahead of Trump, her Republican opponent, in the most recent polls.

Tim Walz is expected to deliver his speech at the convention on Wednesday (21), being formally announced as Kamala’s running mate. The Minnesota governor is seen as a strong representative of the most progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

Security in Chicago has been heightened due to the expectation of protests by pro-Palestinian individuals, who are against US support for Israel in the ongoing war in Gaza, where the terrorist group Hamas still holds hostages kidnapped during the massacre carried out on Israeli soil on October 7, 2023.

With a strong police presence and security cordons, the environment around the United Center will be highly controlled to ensure the safety of participants and minimize the risk of conflict arising from the protests.

This week’s convention will be the Democratic Party’s first all-in-person convention since the pandemic.