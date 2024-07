Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson has fired an aide who made an offensive post about an attack on Donald Trump. | Photo: Shawn Thew/EFE/EPA

While in Brazil, politicians, personalities and left-wing websites mock the shooting attack suffered on Saturday by former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump, a Democratic Party congressman fired an aide who posted on X insinuating that Trump should have died in the attack. According to information from Fox News, Jacqueline Marsaw wrote “I do not support violence, but please take some shooting lessons so you don’t miss next time oops that’s not me saying” – the post was deleted shortly after. Marsaw had been working since July 2023 in the office of Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from the state of Mississippi.

“I was alerted to the post by someone in my office, and she is no longer on my staff,” Thompson wrote. The congressman also wrote that “there is no place in American democracy for political violence”:

Ironically, Thompson is the author of a bill that would strip Secret Service protection from people sentenced to prison. Trump is facing lawsuits accusing him of inciting the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and of interfering with authorities to invalidate the election results of the 2020 election, in which Trump was defeated by Joe Biden. The former president has already been convicted by a New York court of accounting fraud, in the scandal of paying a porn actress to keep her from revealing an affair with Trump during the 2016 campaign. The sentence, however, has not yet been determined – it could be up to four years in prison. Some responses to Thompson’s post recalled his proposal. “You tried to take away his [Trump] Secret Service protection. If you had gotten it, Trump would be dead. Resign.” published attorney Will Chamberlain, a former campaigner for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who ran against Trump in the Republican primary.