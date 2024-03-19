A new rule, initiated by Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson, will take effect in Chicago this weekend, allowing the expulsion of approximately 5,600 immigrants from the city's shelters. From now on, those arriving illegally will be limited to staying in locations prepared by the government for up to 60 days.

Of this number, thirty-four immigrants will be evicted on Saturday (23), when the policy will finally come into effect, after having been postponed on several occasions since November due to cold weather.

Illegal immigrants who have health problems, are in the process of obtaining housing, suffer domestic violence or are pregnant will be exceptions to the new rule. Others who have exceeded the 60-day limit will be evicted in the coming weeks and told to return to a temporary shelter where they stay on parked buses.

As the policy takes effect, 244 more illegal immigrants will be removed by the end of the month, after which 1,782 are expected to face eviction next month, according to the newspaper Chicago Tribune.

Still, the evictions represent only a small fraction of the 11,200 illegal immigrants currently living in Chicago's shelters.

New York, governed by Democrat Eric Adams, followed the same path. The city implemented a one-month limit on stays in shelters, with exceptions for families and adults up to 23 years of age and people with disabilities or in specific circumstances considered “extenuating”, for whom the period is up to 60 days.

Since 2022, more than 150,000 illegal immigrants have entered New York City seeking asylum after crossing the country's southern border. More than 67,000 remain in the city's shelter system. According to Adams, the measure needed to be taken because the migration crisis situation is out of control.

Immigration has become one of the crucial issues that will influence the November elections, as the country faces the arrival of record numbers of illegal aliens crossing its borders. The situation has even turned Democrats against the Biden government for its ineffectiveness in managing the crisis.