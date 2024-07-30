The list of candidates to run with Kamala Harris, the presumed Democratic presidential candidate, has shrunk with the exit of North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Vice presidential candidates can play a role in balancing a presidential candidate’s chances of appealing to a broader electorate.

Cooper withdrew from the vice presidential running mate, saying in a statement Monday, “I was honored to be on this list…it just wasn’t the right time for North Carolina and for me to be a candidate for national office.”

Whitmer said on a television show that she was “not being considered” to run as Harris’s running mate.

Harris took a break from campaign activities this week, and two sources familiar with the matter said she had private conversations with several candidates, including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Other candidates under consideration include Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.