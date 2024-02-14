Victory reduces Republican majority in the House and is a thermometer for the presidential elections on November 5

Democrat Tom Suozzi won on Tuesday (Feb 13, 2024) the seat in Congress in New York that belonged to former Republican deputy George Santos, who had his mandate revoked in December 2023. With 97% of the votes counted, Suozzi recorded 53.9% of the votes, against 46.1% for Republican Mazi Pilip.

“The people of Queens and Long Island are fed up with political disputes,” Suozzi said in a victory speech to supporters. “We won this race. We, you, won this race because we addressed relevant issues and found a way to unite our divisions.”

The victory reduces the small Republican majority in the House. Now, the party has 219 seats, compared to 213 for the Democrats.

In a presidential election year, the result is considered a thermometer. It shows that Democrats have regained ground in the 3rd district of New York State. President Joe Biden won the region in 2020, but his party failed to elect a representative in the midterm elections in 2022.

GEORGE SANTOS

On December 1, 2023, the North American Congress revoked the mandate of Congressman George Santos. He was accused of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements to the Chamber of Deputies. The Republican denies the accusations and faces 23 legal proceedings in the USA.

The son of Brazilian immigrants, Santos is aligned with the most conservative wing of the Republican Party. He was elected to represent New York State's 3rd district in the midterm elections, held in November 2022. He received 54.1% of the vote.