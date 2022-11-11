Democrat Fontes elected secretary of state in Arizona Adrian Fontes has been chosen as secretary of state in Arizona. Fontes beats Mark Finchem, a election denieraka someone who doesn’t recognize Joe Biden as president. Finchem was present at the storming of the Capitol, although he says he did not enter the building. The secretary of state of a state is responsible for organizing elections in the US. If Republican Finchem had won in Arizona, he would have had to organize the presidential election in his state in 2024. Democratic Party leaders traveled to Arizona in the run-up to the Congressional election to campaign for Fontes and ensure that Finchem, who has ties to the extremist group the Oath Keepers, would not be elected.

Democrat Kelly Wins Arizona Senate Seat Democrat Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate seat. Kelly received 51.8 percent of the vote, beating his Republican challenger Blake Masters, who had been backed by former President Donald Trump prior to the election. With Kelly's win, Democrats have 49 seats in the Senate, the same number as Republicans. If Senator Cortez Masto wins Nevada, the Democratic Party retains a majority in the Senate. Although the results of Senate elections in Nevada are still pending, it is already clear who will be the new governor of the state. Republican Joe Lombardo beats current Democratic governor Steve Sisolak, according to several US media outlets. Lombardo was also a Trump-backed candidate. In the meantime, it remains exciting whether the Republicans will actually win the majority in the House of Representatives. According to the latest Associated Press state count, Republicans now have 211 seats in the House, compared to 201 seats for Democrats. The party with 218 seats has a majority. Mark Kelly on the night of the Congressional Election. Photo Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFPO

Republicans approach majority in the House, Senate race remains exciting In several states, votes are still being counted and for both the House of Representatives and the Senate it is still unclear which party will win a majority. According to the latest figures from the Associated Press news agency, Republicans currently have 211 seats in the House of Representatives, compared to 196 seats for the Democratic Party. For a majority in the House, a party needs at least 218 seats. There are still thirty seats to be allocated. Prior to the Congressional elections, the Republican Party was expected to regain the majority of the House, which is currently held by the Democrats. However, the 'red wave' that exit polls had predicted has not materialized and to date there are even opportunities for Democrats to maintain their majority in the House. Even more exciting is the race for the Senate. In the states of Nevada, Arizona and Georgia it is still not clear who is the winner there. In Georgia, the difference is so small that there will be a second round, which will be held on December 6. In Arizona, 78 percent of the vote has been counted. Current Senator Mark Kelly has a 51.7 percent lead over his challenger, Republican Blake Masters. In Nevada, where 90 percent of the vote has been counted, Republican Adam Laxalt leads with 49 percent of the vote, against 48 percent for Democratic Party Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. At the time of writing, the difference between the two is less than nine thousand votes and The New York Times writes that the Democrats expect to win in both Nevada and Arizona. If that is the case, the Democrats will retain the majority in the Senate anyway. They now have 48 seats, but because Vice President Kamala Harris can vote, they would then be assured of a majority. Votes are counted in Maricopa, Arizona. Photo John Moore/Getty Images/AFPO