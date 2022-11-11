Democrat Fontes elected secretary of state in Arizona
Adrian Fontes has been chosen as secretary of state in Arizona. Fontes beats Mark Finchem, a election denieraka someone who doesn’t recognize Joe Biden as president. Finchem was present at the storming of the Capitol, although he says he did not enter the building.
The secretary of state of a state is responsible for organizing elections in the US. If Republican Finchem had won in Arizona, he would have had to organize the presidential election in his state in 2024. Democratic Party leaders traveled to Arizona in the run-up to the Congressional election to campaign for Fontes and ensure that Finchem, who has ties to the extremist group the Oath Keepers, would not be elected.
Democrat Kelly Wins Arizona Senate Seat
Democrat Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate seat. Kelly received 51.8 percent of the vote, beating his Republican challenger Blake Masters, who had been backed by former President Donald Trump prior to the election. With Kelly’s win, Democrats have 49 seats in the Senate, the same number as Republicans. If Senator Cortez Masto wins Nevada, the Democratic Party retains a majority in the Senate.
Although the results of Senate elections in Nevada are still pending, it is already clear who will be the new governor of the state. Republican Joe Lombardo beats current Democratic governor Steve Sisolak, according to several US media outlets. Lombardo was also a Trump-backed candidate.
In the meantime, it remains exciting whether the Republicans will actually win the majority in the House of Representatives. According to the latest Associated Press state count, Republicans now have 211 seats in the House, compared to 201 seats for Democrats. The party with 218 seats has a majority.
Republicans approach majority in the House, Senate race remains exciting
In several states, votes are still being counted and for both the House of Representatives and the Senate it is still unclear which party will win a majority. According to the latest figures from the Associated Press news agency, Republicans currently have 211 seats in the House of Representatives, compared to 196 seats for the Democratic Party. For a majority in the House, a party needs at least 218 seats. There are still thirty seats to be allocated.
Prior to the Congressional elections, the Republican Party was expected to regain the majority of the House, which is currently held by the Democrats. However, the ‘red wave’ that exit polls had predicted has not materialized and to date there are even opportunities for Democrats to maintain their majority in the House.
Even more exciting is the race for the Senate. In the states of Nevada, Arizona and Georgia it is still not clear who is the winner there. In Georgia, the difference is so small that there will be a second round, which will be held on December 6. In Arizona, 78 percent of the vote has been counted. Current Senator Mark Kelly has a 51.7 percent lead over his challenger, Republican Blake Masters.
In Nevada, where 90 percent of the vote has been counted, Republican Adam Laxalt leads with 49 percent of the vote, against 48 percent for Democratic Party Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. At the time of writing, the difference between the two is less than nine thousand votes and The New York Times writes that the Democrats expect to win in both Nevada and Arizona. If that is the case, the Democrats will retain the majority in the Senate anyway. They now have 48 seats, but because Vice President Kamala Harris can vote, they would then be assured of a majority.
Congressional elections were held in the United States on Tuesday. For the first time since the 2020 presidential election, Americans were allowed to go to the polls again for national elections. They could, among other things, vote for the House of Representatives (435 seats) and a third of the Senate (35 seats).
Although not a presidential election, the Congressional election is considered a referendum for the incumbent president. The outcome will determine what the second half of President Joe Biden’s term will look like.
Democrats have had a narrow majority in the House of Representatives, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, since the last Congressional election in 2018. In the Senate, the division has been equal since 2020, but thanks to the casting vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrats have an advantage.
